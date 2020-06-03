55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Primary elections test impact of protests, coronavirus on voting

Election official at a polling place at McKinley Technology High School in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In the midst of a global pandemic and national protests over the death of George Floyd, eight states and the District of Columbia held primary elections on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, needs to win 425 of the 479 delegates up for grabs in order to officially clinch the nomination. There are a number of key down-ballot races throughout the country as well, including a primary in Iowa that could determine the fate of Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).

The big picture: Perhaps above all else, however, the primary will serve as a test of how the ongoing threat of the coronavirus will affect turnout, and whether mass mail-in voting will be viable for use in November. It also comes with the backdrop of continuing civil unrest in cities across America.

  • Primaries took place in D.C., Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota.
  • As of 10pm ET, Biden had been declared the winner of Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Mexico and South Dakota by the AP.

Key races:

  • Iowa's 4th district: Rep. Steve King, who was stripped of his committee assignments in 2019 due to his history of racist remarks, is facing four GOP challengers in what could be the most closely-contested primary of his career. The best-funded is state Sen. Randy Feenstra, who has the support of establishment Republicans.
  • Iowa U.S. Senate: Theresa Greenfield is the candidate backed by Senate Democrats’ campaign arm in a seat the party is looking to take from vulnerable Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in November. Greenfield is up against four other Democrats.
  • New Mexico's 4th district: This race has attracted national attention because of Democratic candidate Valerie Plame, a former CIA officer whose identity was leaked during the Bush administration, leading to a major political scandal.
  • Maryland's 7th district: Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who won a special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, is running for a full term. He faces more than a dozen candidates, including Elijah Cummings' wife Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.
  • Montana governor: Democrats and Republicans are both holding primaries to succeed term-limited Gov. Steve Bullock (D), a former presidential candidate who is now running for Senate. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who won a special election in 2017 after being charged with assaulting a reporter, is among the Republicans running.

The mechanics: Some polling sites in Washington, D.C.'s voting experienced confusion and mixed messages from police officers as the city balanced a 7 p.m. curfew with polls closing at 8 p.m. Voting lines extended several blocks while election officials limited the number of residents who could vote at once.

  • Pennsylvania's secretary of state said that despite some challenges, the election overall went smoothly and that approximately 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters were approved to vote by mail-in and absentee ballot — 17 times greater than the number in 2016.
  • Rhode Island saw some confusion with polls closing at 8 p.m. and varying curfews striking at both 8 and 9 p.m. in cities throughout the state, Go Local Prov reports.
  • Indiana dealt with unusually long wait times and delays, per the Indy Star. Many voters say they requested absentee ballots but didn't receive them in time — or at all.
  • New Mexico, by contrast, saw few lines as voters took advantage of mail-in ballots, per Las Cruces Sun News.
  • Iowa, like other states, drastically extended its mail-in voting access this election, resulting in 474,427 mail-in requests, per We Are Iowa.
  • Montana's all-mail-in election had already broken primary turnout records by Monday evening, with 341,400 ballots being submitted, per KTVH. The previous record, which was set in 2016 and included in-person voting, was 293,548.
  • Maryland voters were motivated to turn out Tuesday following tense protests over racial inequality, the Baltimore Sun reports.
  • In South Dakota, nearly five times as many voters used absentee ballots compared to 2016, the Argus Leader reports.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Amid racial unrest, a test at the polls

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Eight states plus D.C. are holding primary elections today following a week of intense protests across the country over the brutal police killing of George Floyd.

Why it matters: It's the first major test for voting since the national outcry. Concerns over civil unrest and the police — as well as the coronavirus and expanded absentee voting — could reduce the number of voters showing up in person but heighten tensions for those who do.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC officially plans to move 2020 convention to new city

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their families on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 21, 2016. Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

The Republican National Committee is officially planning to move its 2020 convention to a new city given the ongoing restrictions in North Carolina due to the pandemic, the RNC announced Tuesday — moments after President Trump tweeted that the party is "forced to seek another state."

Details: However, the organization is still hoping to conduct the convention's "official business" in Charlotte, an RNC spokesperson said. But the part that most Americans think about the convention — the spectacle of speakers and the president accepting the Republican nomination itself — will be held in a different state with more relaxed COVID-19 laws.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests continue past curfews

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued Tuesday across the U.S. for the eighth consecutive day, prompting a federal response from the National Guard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The latest: Even with early curfews in New York City and Washington, D.C., protesters are still out en masse. Large crowds took a knee at Arizona's state capitol nearly an hour before the statewide 8 p.m. curfew, and a peaceful march dispersed in Chicago ahead of the city's 9 p.m. curfew.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow