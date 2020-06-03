Primary elections test impact of protests, coronavirus on voting

In the midst of a global pandemic and national protests over the death of George Floyd, eight states and the District of Columbia held primary elections on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, needs to win 425 of the 479 delegates up for grabs in order to officially clinch the nomination. There are a number of key down-ballot races throughout the country as well, including a primary in Iowa that could determine the fate of Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).

The big picture: Perhaps above all else, however, the primary will serve as a test of how the ongoing threat of the coronavirus will affect turnout, and whether mass mail-in voting will be viable for use in November. It also comes with the backdrop of continuing civil unrest in cities across America.

Primaries took place in D.C., Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

As of 10pm ET, Biden had been declared the winner of Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Mexico and South Dakota by the AP.

Key races:

Iowa's 4th district: Rep. Steve King, who was stripped of his committee assignments in 2019 due to his history of racist remarks, is facing four GOP challengers in what could be the most closely-contested primary of his career. The best-funded is state Sen. Randy Feenstra, who has the support of establishment Republicans.

Rep. Steve King, who was stripped of his committee assignments in 2019 due to his history of racist remarks, is facing four GOP challengers in what could be the most closely-contested primary of his career. The best-funded is state Sen. Randy Feenstra, who has the support of establishment Republicans. Iowa U.S. Senate: Theresa Greenfield is the candidate backed by Senate Democrats’ campaign arm in a seat the party is looking to take from vulnerable Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in November. Greenfield is up against four other Democrats.

Theresa Greenfield is the candidate backed by Senate Democrats’ campaign arm in a seat the party is looking to take from vulnerable Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in November. Greenfield is up against four other Democrats. New Mexico's 4th district: This race has attracted national attention because of Democratic candidate Valerie Plame, a former CIA officer whose identity was leaked during the Bush administration, leading to a major political scandal.

This race has attracted national attention because of Democratic candidate Valerie Plame, a former CIA officer whose identity was leaked during the Bush administration, leading to a major political scandal. Maryland's 7th district: Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who won a special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, is running for a full term. He faces more than a dozen candidates, including Elijah Cummings' wife Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who won a special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, is running for a full term. He faces more than a dozen candidates, including Elijah Cummings' wife Maya Rockeymoore Cummings. Montana governor: Democrats and Republicans are both holding primaries to succeed term-limited Gov. Steve Bullock (D), a former presidential candidate who is now running for Senate. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who won a special election in 2017 after being charged with assaulting a reporter, is among the Republicans running.

The mechanics: Some polling sites in Washington, D.C.'s voting experienced confusion and mixed messages from police officers as the city balanced a 7 p.m. curfew with polls closing at 8 p.m. Voting lines extended several blocks while election officials limited the number of residents who could vote at once.

Pennsylvania's secretary of state said that despite some challenges, the election overall went smoothly and that approximately 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters were approved to vote by mail-in and absentee ballot — 17 times greater than the number in 2016.

secretary of state said that despite some challenges, the election overall went smoothly and that approximately 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters were approved to vote by mail-in and absentee ballot — 17 times greater than the number in 2016. Rhode Island saw some confusion with polls closing at 8 p.m. and varying curfews striking at both 8 and 9 p.m. in cities throughout the state, Go Local Prov reports.

saw some confusion with polls closing at 8 p.m. and varying curfews striking at both 8 and 9 p.m. in cities throughout the state, Go Local Prov reports. Indiana dealt with unusually long wait times and delays, per the Indy Star. Many voters say they requested absentee ballots but didn't receive them in time — or at all.

dealt with unusually long wait times and delays, per the Indy Star. Many voters say they requested absentee ballots but didn't receive them in time — or at all. New Mexico , by contrast, saw few lines as voters took advantage of mail-in ballots, per Las Cruces Sun News.

, by contrast, saw few lines as voters took advantage of mail-in ballots, per Las Cruces Sun News. Iowa, like other states, drastically extended its mail-in voting access this election, resulting in 474,427 mail-in requests, per We Are Iowa.

like other states, drastically extended its mail-in voting access this election, resulting in 474,427 mail-in requests, per We Are Iowa. Montana's all-mail-in election had already broken primary turnout records by Monday evening, with 341,400 ballots being submitted, per KTVH. The previous record, which was set in 2016 and included in-person voting, was 293,548.

all-mail-in election had already broken primary turnout records by Monday evening, with 341,400 ballots being submitted, per KTVH. The previous record, which was set in 2016 and included in-person voting, was 293,548. Maryland voters were motivated to turn out Tuesday following tense protests over racial inequality, the Baltimore Sun reports.

voters were motivated to turn out Tuesday following tense protests over racial inequality, the Baltimore Sun reports. In South Dakota, nearly five times as many voters used absentee ballots compared to 2016, the Argus Leader reports.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.