Primary elections test impact of protests, coronavirus on voting
Election official at a polling place at McKinley Technology High School in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
In the midst of a global pandemic and national protests over the death of George Floyd, eight states and the District of Columbia held primary elections on Tuesday.
Why it matters: Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, needs to win 425 of the 479 delegates up for grabs in order to officially clinch the nomination. There are a number of key down-ballot races throughout the country as well, including a primary in Iowa that could determine the fate of Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).
The big picture: Perhaps above all else, however, the primary will serve as a test of how the ongoing threat of the coronavirus will affect turnout, and whether mass mail-in voting will be viable for use in November. It also comes with the backdrop of continuing civil unrest in cities across America.
- Primaries took place in D.C., Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota.
- As of 10pm ET, Biden had been declared the winner of Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Mexico and South Dakota by the AP.
Key races:
- Iowa's 4th district: Rep. Steve King, who was stripped of his committee assignments in 2019 due to his history of racist remarks, is facing four GOP challengers in what could be the most closely-contested primary of his career. The best-funded is state Sen. Randy Feenstra, who has the support of establishment Republicans.
- Iowa U.S. Senate: Theresa Greenfield is the candidate backed by Senate Democrats’ campaign arm in a seat the party is looking to take from vulnerable Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in November. Greenfield is up against four other Democrats.
- New Mexico's 4th district: This race has attracted national attention because of Democratic candidate Valerie Plame, a former CIA officer whose identity was leaked during the Bush administration, leading to a major political scandal.
- Maryland's 7th district: Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who won a special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, is running for a full term. He faces more than a dozen candidates, including Elijah Cummings' wife Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.
- Montana governor: Democrats and Republicans are both holding primaries to succeed term-limited Gov. Steve Bullock (D), a former presidential candidate who is now running for Senate. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who won a special election in 2017 after being charged with assaulting a reporter, is among the Republicans running.
The mechanics: Some polling sites in Washington, D.C.'s voting experienced confusion and mixed messages from police officers as the city balanced a 7 p.m. curfew with polls closing at 8 p.m. Voting lines extended several blocks while election officials limited the number of residents who could vote at once.
- Pennsylvania's secretary of state said that despite some challenges, the election overall went smoothly and that approximately 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters were approved to vote by mail-in and absentee ballot — 17 times greater than the number in 2016.
- Rhode Island saw some confusion with polls closing at 8 p.m. and varying curfews striking at both 8 and 9 p.m. in cities throughout the state, Go Local Prov reports.
- Indiana dealt with unusually long wait times and delays, per the Indy Star. Many voters say they requested absentee ballots but didn't receive them in time — or at all.
- New Mexico, by contrast, saw few lines as voters took advantage of mail-in ballots, per Las Cruces Sun News.
- Iowa, like other states, drastically extended its mail-in voting access this election, resulting in 474,427 mail-in requests, per We Are Iowa.
- Montana's all-mail-in election had already broken primary turnout records by Monday evening, with 341,400 ballots being submitted, per KTVH. The previous record, which was set in 2016 and included in-person voting, was 293,548.
- Maryland voters were motivated to turn out Tuesday following tense protests over racial inequality, the Baltimore Sun reports.
- In South Dakota, nearly five times as many voters used absentee ballots compared to 2016, the Argus Leader reports.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.