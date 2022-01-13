Telemundo launches bilingual content destination for Peacock

Telemundo on Thursday said it is launching "TPlus," a content hub on Peacock that caters to both Spanish and English speakers.

Why it matters: "We hope this will help Peacock become the premier home for Hispanic content in the U.S.," said Romina Rosado, executive vice president and general manager of Hispanic Streaming.

Details: "Tplus" will be made available to subscribers of Peacock's premium tier. Programming will include Spanish and English-language content across entertainment, news and sports.

In conjunction with the announcement, NBCUniversal, the parent company to Telemundo and Peacock, unveiled its streaming plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Peacock.

"The World Cup is the biggest sporting event globally for us and the Hispanic community," said Rosado. "We see it as a giant flywheel that will bring a lot of consumers into Telemundo's ecosystem."

The company also debuted a wide range of new entertainment and news programming, including a new film about soccer star Lionel Messi and a docu-series featuring Columbian rapper J Balvin, co-produced by Exile Content Studio and NBC News Studios.

The big picture: Telemundo's streaming efforts differ from its biggest rival.

Following the announcement to merge with Televisa, one of the largest media companies in Latin America, Univision said in June that it would launch a standalone, subscription streaming service in 2022.

Disclosure: NBC is an investor in Axios and Satpal Brainch, president of CNBC Business News Worldwide, is a member of the Axios board. In addition, Telemundo and Axios jointly produce the Axios Latino newsletter.