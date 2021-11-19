Sign up for our daily briefing

Cruz backs WTA's willingness to pull out of China over Peng Shuai

Sen. Ted Cruz,(R-Texas) at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz (R) supports the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for its "unapologetic criticism" of the Chinese government and willingness to pull out of China over the missing tennis player Peng Shuai, the Texas lawmaker wrote in a letter this week.

Why it matters: Peng, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Her disappearance has led to growing international concern.

State of play: WTA chair Steve Simon has received an email purportedly from Peng in which she claims she is resting at home, but told CNN he doubted the email's validity.

What he's saying: "Peng Shuai has long been one of the most impressive athletes and tennis stars in the world, and an inspiration for young women competing across the globe," Cruz wrote in a letter to Simon that was shared with Axios. She showed "remarkable, breathtaking bravery" in making her allegations public.

  • "The PRC and CCP are sending a message to their population and to the world: criticism of the regime will not be tolerated, victims of abuse must remain silent, and the international community is expected to fall into line."
  • "Unfortunately, far too many industries and organizations have done exactly that in order to access Chinese markets," Cruz said. "In contrast, you and the WTA have taken the stance that the PRC and CCP’s crimes cannot and will not be tolerated."
  • "The unapologetic criticism of the kind you and the WTA are bringing to bear pose a salient — and perhaps the most salient — threat to their power. Again, I congratulate the resolve you and the WTA are showing, and stand ready to support you in any way that I can."

The big picture: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the Biden administration is demanding "independent, verifiable proof" of Peng's whereabouts.

Shawna Chen
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

WTA chair willing to pull out of China over Peng Shuai's disappearance

China's Peng Shuai in a women's doubles semi-final match at the Kunming Open tennis tournament on April 27, 2019. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) is willing to pull its business from China and lose millions of dollars to ensure tennis player Peng Shuai's safety, CEO Steve Simon said in an interview with CNN Thursday.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

Axios
Updated 22 hours ago - Sports

Fears grow for China's missing tennis star

Peng Shuai. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Serena Williams is the latest top athlete to speak out about Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai on Thursday, calling for an investigation into her disappearance amid concern for her safety.

Why it matters: Peng, 35, has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. China's state-controlled media suppressed all reporting on the case.

Zachary Basu
14 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

