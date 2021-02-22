In explaining his disastrous Cancún trip, Sen. Ted Cruz failed to mention his college roommate also was along for the visit.

Axios has learned Cruz (R-Texas) invited David Panton, his longtime friend and former roommate at Princeton and Harvard Law, to join the family getaway.

An aide tells Axios the senator extended the invitation only after the Cruz family planned the vacation last Tuesday.

Panton accepted, and flew to Mexico.

The bottom line: Panton stayed at the Ritz-Carlton, while Cruz schlepped home.