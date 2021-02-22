Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Cruz's Cancún trip included college roommate

The front page of a Jamaican newspaper shows Sen. Ted Cruz and his college roommate David Panton (center) in 2001. Photo: Rosalind Helderman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In explaining his disastrous Cancún trip, Sen. Ted Cruz failed to mention his college roommate also was along for the visit.

  • Axios has learned Cruz (R-Texas) invited David Panton, his longtime friend and former roommate at Princeton and Harvard Law, to join the family getaway.
  • An aide tells Axios the senator extended the invitation only after the Cruz family planned the vacation last Tuesday.
  • Panton accepted, and flew to Mexico.

The bottom line: Panton stayed at the Ritz-Carlton, while Cruz schlepped home.

  • Panton grew up in Jamaica and is now a private equity investor based in Atlanta. He didn't respond to Axios requests for comment.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"SNL" cold open imagines Ted Cruz and Andrew Cuomo on Britney Spears talk show

A screenshot of the latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open imagined Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on a talk show hosted by Britney Spears called "Oops, You Did it Again."

Details: Chloe Fineman's Spears asked Aidy Bryant's Cruz if he understood why he was called a coward for his trip to Mexico amid Texas' winter storms. He replied that's "the nicest word I heard." Pete Davidson as Cuomo appeared, insisting "I said I was sorry" about the COVID nursing home deaths — prompting "Cruz" to say "we're both strong, misunderstood men." "Cuomo" didn't react well:

  • Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page hosted, while Bad Bunny was the "SNL" musical guest.
Lachlan Markay
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Previewing GOP's Biden-era villains

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In a first taste of Republicans' Biden-era villains, the Virginia GOP is rolling out some of Donald Trump's favorites — China and Hillary Clinton — for the state's 2021 election.

Why it matters: Virginia’s off-year elections are an early battleground in defining the Republicans’ post-Trump identity. A spate of attacks against GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin appears to be drawing from the same playbook, hyping familiar Trump-era GOP villains.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisanship ends this week with stimulus vote

Rep. Jason Smith (from left), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bipartisanship - at least over President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan — appears over, with House Democrats ready to approve the measure this week through a party-line vote.

Between the lines: The GOP, which is already whipping against the bill, plans to cast it as a progressive wishlist and argue Democrats are bulldozing Republicans despite Biden's pledge to work with them.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

