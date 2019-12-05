The techlash zeroes in on Amazon

On the big shopping days of the year — Black Friday, Cyber Monday and, of course, Prime Day — Amazon once shined with its hyper-efficient apparatus for commerce on full display.

Driving the news: Heightened scrutiny of the consequences of its bigness is beginning to supplant the glowing coverage of its success. Last week, during the kickoff of the holiday shopping frenzy, three big stories about Amazon revealed the human toll of its speedy delivery push.