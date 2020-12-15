Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Intel report shows tech companies still struggle with diversity

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Intel became the latest tech company to report diversity statistics Tuesday, sharing a mixed bag of annual numbers that included small gains in some areas, relatively flat numbers of Black employees and a decline in female representation in the U.S.

Why it matters: Intel, which was one of the first Big Tech companies to commit significant dollars to addressing racial and gender inequality, has nonetheless struggled, like its peers, to make continuous and significant progress toward a more diverse workforce.

Details: Women made up a bit more than a quarter of Intel's employee headcount, seeing a tiny drop in the U.S. compared to last year and a similarly minuscule increase over the same period for Intel's total global workforce.

  • The percentage of underrepresented minorities in the U.S. workforce ticked up by a fraction of a percentage point, coming in at just over 16%. African American representation was flat at 4.9%.

What they're saying:"It may be slower than we would like but at least the conversation is on the table," Intel's interim chief diversity and inclusion officer Dawn Jones told Axios. (Former diversity chief Barbara Whye recently announced she was leaving Intel to take over the top diversity role at Apple.)

The big picture: Intel's inability to significantly boost the diversity of its workforce is far from unique in the industry.

  • Plus, tech's story on race isn't just about the numbers. As we've recently written, it's about how much power is concentrated at the top of companies, largely in the hands of white men.
  • It's also about systemic discrimination and harassment reported by Black and brown employees and women — including recent controversies at Coinbase and Google.
  • Just Monday, Pinterest said it settled a gender discrimination suit with former COO Francoise Brougher (reportedly for $22.5 million, $2.5 million of which is going to charities).

Meanwhile: Even as they struggle to improve conditions in their own industry, tech companies are putting energy into broader racial equality efforts.

  • Microsoft today announced it’s partnering with three Milwaukee pro sports teams and venture capital fund TitleTownTech to form the "Equity League," aimed at supporting Black and Latino founders.
  • Yelp today announced initiatives alongside its diversity report, including depositing $10 million into three Black-owned banks that prioritize lending to underserved communities.
  • Apple earlier this year established a $100 million racial justice and equity fund aimed at addressing systemic inequality.

What's next: Intel wants to set up an industry-wide effort that would work to help standardize ways of measuring different diversity statistics from one company to another.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell congratulates Joe Biden on Electoral College victory

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) officially addressed Joe Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, saying in a speech on the Senate floor: "The Electoral College has spoken."

Why it matters: McConnell is the most prominent Republican to concede that President Trump lost the November election and congratulate Biden on his victory.

Kia Kokalitcheva
1 hour ago - Technology

Exclusive: Slack goes solo for future-of-work VC fund

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Slack is earmarking $50 million from its balance sheet to launch a new venture capital fund aimed at broadening Slack-backed investments beyond its own platform.

Why it matters: This is Slack's first solo turn at the VC game after a $25 million fund in collaboration with several of its own investors. With the pandemic confining many workers away from in-person interactions, countless companies are having to navigate a new way to operate—and new workplace apps are in the spotlight like never before.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Health

FDA review confirms Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

Photo: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration released detailed data on Tuesday showing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and "highly effective" in preventing cases of the virus in adults.

Why it matters: It clears the way for the emergency authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. as soon as this week, making inoculation available to millions more Americans.

