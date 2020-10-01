1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Behind the scenes of the Coinbase controversy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In June, a group of Coinbase employees walked out after CEO Brian Armstrong did not immediately commit to making a public statement in support of Black Lives Matter.

Why it matters: The crypto "unicorn" is now offering severance packages to employees who no longer feel aligned with the company’s apolitical culture and mission, which Armstrong clarified Sunday in a blog post.

  • Armstrong wrote that Coinbase will not engage in political activism beyond issues that directly impact the company, and that employees shouldn't engage in political discussions at work.
  • Sunday’s post drew a range of responses. Some praised Armstrong for his approach, while others viewed it as thinly-veiled tolerance for bigotry.

What happened: The June 4 walkout followed an "ask me anything" session between Armstrong and company employees, which took place in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

  • One source says Armstrong argued making a public statement in support of BLM would be divisive. However, another source says the question was specific to the BLM organization and its policy positions, rather than broader anti-racism sentiment. The company declined to comment when asked by Axios.
  • Shortly after, employees convened online to discuss the meeting, and several senior managers encouraged co-workers to partake in a virtual walkout that day.
  • A number of employees took part, though the exact number if unclear.
  • Later in the day, Armstrong posted a series of Twitter messages in support of BLM.
  • The next day, he sent emails to employees apologizing for his handling of the topic during the meeting and assuring them of the company's commitment to an inclusive workplace (including specific actions). Company executives later held a meeting with its internal group for employees of color.

It's worth noting that, several days prior to the meeting, Armstrong had sent a company-wide email acknowledging how "many of you are hurting, and that we, as Coinbase leadership, are here to support you.”

Since then: Employees have been told to keep political discussion out of company-wide communication channels, and initial comments pushing back on the blog post were removed from Slack allegedly for that reason, per a source.

  • The proposed severance packages, also reported by other outlets, includes four to six months of pay, six months of COBRA coverage, and a seven-year window to exercise stock options.
  • Employees have until Oct. 7 to make a decision and a company meeting is scheduled for today to address questions.

What they’re saying: “It's clear internally that this is all about the BLM walkout,” one current employee tells Axios.

  • Other sources, however, suggest this is part of Armstrong's longstanding discomfort with politics in the workplace, exacerbated by the upcoming election.

Go deeper

Ashley Gold
11 mins ago - Technology

Senate panel votes to subpoena Big Tech CEOs

Photo: Graeme Jennings/Pool via Getty Images

The Senate Commerce Committee has voted to authorize subpoenas compelling Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify before the panel.

Why it matters: The tech giants are yet again facing a potential grilling on Capitol Hill sometime before the end of the year, at a time when tech is being used as a punching bag from both the left and right.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration cuts refugee cap to new record low

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration plans to only admit a maximum of 15,000 refugees this fiscal year, the State Department said in a release late Wednesday evening.

Why it matters: This is yet another record low refugee cap. Before leaving office, President Obama set the refugee limit at 110,000 for fiscal year 2017 — a number Trump has continued to slash throughout his presidency.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 34,018,143 — Total deaths: 1,014,995 — Total recoveries: 23,674,533Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,234,327 — Total deaths: 206,963 — Total recoveries: 2,840,688 — Total tests: 103,939,667Map.
  3. Health: New poll shows alarming coronavirus vaccine skepticism — New research centers will study "long-haul" COVID — Coronavirus infections rise in 25 states.
  4. Business: Remdesivir is good business for Gilead.
  5. Retail: The holiday shopping season will now begin in October.
  6. 🎧Podcast: The looming second wave of airline layoffs.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow