Team USA wins gold in mixed team aerials

Justin Schoenefeld, Ashley Caldwell and Chris Lillis won gold in mixed team aerial freestyle skiing for Team USA during the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday, the country's first win in an aerials event since 1998.

By the numbers: The team scored a total score of 338.34, beating out China and third-place Canada for the long-awaited gold. It was the third gold medal the U.S. won on Thursday in Beijing.

