Team USA wins gold in mixed team aerials

Axios

Justin Schoenefeld (C), Ashley Caldwell (L) and Christopher Lillis (R) celebrating after winning a gold medal in mixed team aerials in Beijing on Feb. 10. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Justin Schoenefeld, Ashley Caldwell and Chris Lillis won gold in mixed team aerial freestyle skiing for Team USA during the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday, the country's first win in an aerials event since 1998.

By the numbers: The team scored a total score of 338.34, beating out China and third-place Canada for the long-awaited gold. It was the third gold medal the U.S. won on Thursday in Beijing.

Go deeper: Nathan Chen wins men's figure skating Olympic gold for U.S. in Beijing

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Haberman book: Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet

Cover: Penguin Press

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, "Confidence Man."

Why it matters: The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents. Axios was provided an exclusive first look at some of her reporting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump flushes Maggie Haberman scoop as "fake story"

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Trump said Thursday that he was "under no obligation" to return White House records to the National Archives and Record Administration at the end of his presidential term.

Driving the news: Trump also denied that he destroyed or flushed "papers and documents down a White House toilet."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Matt PhillipsNeil Irwin
16 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits fresh 40-year high

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation rose faster than expected in January, and consumer prices rose 7.5% over the last year, the highest since 1982.

Driving the news: The Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in January, matching its December level. Economists had expected the pace of price rises to soften to 0.4%.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow