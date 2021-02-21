Sign up for our daily briefing

Union head won’t say whom teachers should get priority over for COVID vaccine

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, tells "Axios on HBO" that states should prioritize teachers for vaccinations as part of reopening schools for in-person learning.

Between the lines: Weingarten declined to say whom teachers should be prioritized over.

  • "If we are saying that prioritizing in-person learning is important, the teachers and the bus drivers that are working in places that are reopening should be prioritized," she said.

AFT is the country's second largest teachers union, representing 1.7 million members in cities like Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

  • Last September, Weingarten told Axios that she'd support a requirement that teachers be vaccinated before returning to classrooms.
  • She later walked that back, arguing that while she supports vaccination, she also recognizes that some teachers have been scared off by misinformation.
  • According to a recent survey, 67% of AFT teachers said they've either been vaccinated already or plan to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Sixteen percent says they either don't plan to get vaccinated or aren't yet sure.

Nicholas Johnston, author of Special Report
1 hour ago - Health

NIH director slams maskless Republicans — helped kill thousands

The politicization of mask wearing during the pandemic may have led to the deaths of "tens of thousands" of Americans because of increased spread of COVID-19, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins tells "Axios on HBO."

What they're saying: "The evidence was pretty compelling by last March or April that uniform wearing of masks would reduce transmission of this disease. And yet, with a variety of messages through a variety of sources, mask wearing became a statement about your political party or an invasion of your personal freedom."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
5 hours ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Water crisis in Texas continues

Volunteers pass out water on Feb. 20 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Power has returned to most of Texas after a week of statewide blackouts caused by historic winter storms, but millions still don't have access to safe or running water.

The big picture: Weather disruptions and boil water advisories affected roughly 14.4 million Texans as of Saturday morning, per the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Food banks and volunteers delivered bottled water to thousands of people through the weekend.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow