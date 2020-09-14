Teachers union would support teacher vaccination requirement

Randi Weingartren, president of the American Federation of Teachers, tells the Axios Re:Cap podcast that her union would support requiring in-school teachers to take a COVID-19 vaccine, once one has been approved and is readily available.

AFT represents 1.7 million members in over 3,000 local affiliates.

Her statement: "We would support that... Just like we have vaccines we require kids to take to be in school in normal times."

