Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Randi Weingarten, president of America's second-largest teachers union, told the Axios Re:Cap podcast that she "was wrong" to say in September she'd support requiring in-school teachers to take a COVID-19 vaccine once readily available.
What she's saying: Weingarten now says that while she thinks teachers should take the vaccine she believes too many people have been scared off by misinformation.
- "I am glad that educators are clamoring for it ... But when you have 70% of Republicans in America who still believe that an election that was fair and free was not, then we know there is deep-seated misinformation campaign around the country that we have to unpack."
Listen to the full conversation with Weingarten, focused on reopening America's schools: