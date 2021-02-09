Sign up for our daily briefing

Teachers union president walks back vaccination requirement

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Randi Weingarten, president of America's second-largest teachers union, told the Axios Re:Cap podcast that she "was wrong" to say in September she'd support requiring in-school teachers to take a COVID-19 vaccine once readily available.

What she's saying: Weingarten now says that while she thinks teachers should take the vaccine she believes too many people have been scared off by misinformation.

  • "I am glad that educators are clamoring for it ... But when you have 70% of Republicans in America who still believe that an election that was fair and free was not, then we know there is deep-seated misinformation campaign around the country that we have to unpack."

Listen to the full conversation with Weingarten, focused on reopening America's schools:

Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
11 hours ago - Technology

Experts say vaccine misinformation crackdown is coming too late

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook on Monday became the latest in a run of tech firms and media outlets taking action to stem the tide of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, but experts worry the scramble to limit vaccination skepticism may be too little, too late.

Why it matters: "With all of these press releases, what we don't understand is, how is it actually going to be operationalized?" says Claire Wardle, the U.S. director of anti-misinformation nonprofit First Draft. "Anti-vaxxers have historically always figured out where the policy guidelines are and figure out a way around them."

Oriana Gonzalez
8 hours ago - Health

Uber and Walgreens partner to offer free rides to vaccination sites

Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Uber and Walgreens on Tuesday announced they will join forces to offer communities of color free rides to vaccination sites.

Why it matters: The pandemic has disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic people, and initial vaccination data already shows that people of color are being vaccinated at lower rates than white people.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: — Axios-Ipsos poll: No shared path back to normalWhere the pandemic has been deadliest.
  2. Vaccine: Uber and Walgreens partner to offer free rides to vaccination sites — Experts say vaccine misinformation crackdown is coming too late — Most seniors aren't vaccinated yet.
  3. Politics: CDC chief: Trump-appointed aides "politically swayed" some COVID guidelines — Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. World: WHO team in Wuhan says it's "extremely unlikely" COVID-19 came from lab incident.
