Randi Weingarten, president of America's second-largest teachers union, told the Axios Re:Cap podcast that she "was wrong" to say in September she'd support requiring in-school teachers to take a COVID-19 vaccine once readily available.

What she's saying: Weingarten now says that while she thinks teachers should take the vaccine she believes too many people have been scared off by misinformation.

"I am glad that educators are clamoring for it ... But when you have 70% of Republicans in America who still believe that an election that was fair and free was not, then we know there is deep-seated misinformation campaign around the country that we have to unpack."

