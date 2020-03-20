Tax filing deadline moved to July 15 amid coronavirus outbreak
Photo: Getty Images
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that the IRS' tax filing deadline was extended three months to July 15 amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The big picture: Mnuchin already announced earlier this week that the government would defer up to $300 billion in tax payments for three months. That move allowed individuals to defer up to $1 million and corporations to defer up to $10 million — interest-free and penalty-free.