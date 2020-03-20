1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Tax filing deadline moved to July 15 amid coronavirus outbreak

Axios

Photo: Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that the IRS' tax filing deadline was extended three months to July 15 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Mnuchin already announced earlier this week that the government would defer up to $300 billion in tax payments for three months. That move allowed individuals to defer up to $1 million and corporations to defer up to $10 million — interest-free and penalty-free.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene

Mnuchin: "We're looking at sending Americans checks immediately" during coronavirus crisis

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration is discussing sending checks to Americans "immediately" to help cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Driving the news: Mnuchin, who has been working closely with bipartisan leadership on Capitol Hill to pass new legislation to provide coronavirus relief, announced a series of economic stimulus efforts at the White House designed to help small businesses, corporations and individuals.

Go deeperArrowMar 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alayna Treene

McConnell releases Phase 3 coronavirus stimulus proposal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposal for a "Phase 3" stimulus package in response to the coronavirus outbreak includes cash payments to many Americans and billions for small and large businesses.

Why it matters: The plan would be part of one of the largest and most expensive stimulus packages in American history.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Sanders proposes giving every U.S. household $2,000 during coronavirus outbreak

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses his plan to deal with the coronavirus outbreak during a livestream on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photo: berniesanders.com via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday a plan to give American households $2,000 a month and for gig economy workers to receive unemployment payouts during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

What he's saying: "In this unprecedented moment, this will require an unprecedented amount of money. My own guess is that we’ll be spending $2 trillion in funding to prevent deaths, job losses, and to avoid an economic catastrophe."

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Health