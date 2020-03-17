58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin: "We're looking at sending Americans checks immediately" during coronavirus crisis

Alayna Treene

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration is discussing sending checks to Americans "immediately" to help cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Driving the news: Mnuchin, who has been working closely with bipartisan leadership on Capitol Hill to pass new legislation to provide coronavirus relief, announced a series of economic stimulus efforts at the White House designed to help small businesses, corporations and individuals.

What he's saying: "Americans need cash now," Mnuchin said. "And I mean now — in the next two weeks."

  • It's still unclear who would get money and how much, but Mnuchin indicated it would be aimed at those hurt most by the coronavirus outbreak.
  • "We don't need to send people who make a million dollars a year checks," Mnuchin said.
  • Some on Capitol Hill and liberal and conservative economists have called for direct government payments of $1,000 to every American adult. Mnuchin said the amount of each check "may be a little bit bigger than whats in the press."

Other highlights:

  • Mnuchin also announced that the government will defer up to $300 billion in tax payments, allowing individuals to defer up to a million dollars and corporations to defer up to $10 million — interest-free and penalty-free for 90 days.
  • Mnuchin said that the the administration intends to keep financial markets open, but shorter hours may be necessary.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Mnuchin denies Trump has been "wrong" about his own coronavirus policies

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denied on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that President Trump has gotten things "wrong" about his own coronavirus proposals, despite the administration having to walk back several of the policies Trump outlined in his Oval Office address on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The president's credibility is being called into question during a global health crisis that is likely to worsen.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alayna Treene

Trump leaves Senate coronavirus meeting without economic relief plan

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's Tuesday meeting with Senate Republicans on providing economic relief in response to the coronavirus was chaotic and covered a wide range of ideas, leaving many senators unclear on how the government will deal with growing fears that the U.S. is headed for a recession.

Why it matters: Trump and top White House officials left the meeting with no specific policy proposals to implement at time when the economic and public health impacts of virus are worsening by the hour.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Trump announces proposals to boost economy in response to coronavirus

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said at a press conference Monday that he will be meeting with Senate Republican leaders tomorrow to discuss proposals for a "very substantial" payroll tax cut and relief for hourly workers in order to stem economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Spiraling concerns over the global impacts of the coronavirus have sent the stock market into free fall, with some investors increasingly worried that a recession is inevitable. Stocks closed 7% down on Monday amid coronavirus fears and tanking oil prices, capping the most dramatic day since the depths of the financial crisis.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy