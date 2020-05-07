44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Tara Reade calls on Biden to drop out in first on-camera interview

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, called on the presumptive Democratic nominee to "step forward and be held accountable" in an excerpt of an interview with Megyn Kelly. Biden has denied the allegations.

Why it matters: This is Reade's first on-camera interview. Top Democrats have rallied around Biden, stating that they believe his unequivocal denial of the allegations on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" last week.

What she's saying: "You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States."

  • "His campaign is taking this position that they want all women to speak safely. I have not experienced that."
  • "It’s been stunning, actually, how some of his surrogates, with the blue checks, have been saying really horrible things about me and to me on social media. He hasn’t himself but there’s a measure of hypocrisy."
  • "All my social media's been hacked. All my personal information's been dragged through. Every person that maybe has a gripe against me — an ex-boyfriend, an ex-landlord, whatever it is — has been able to have a platform except me, talking about things that have nothing to do with 1993."

Asked whether Biden should drop out, Reade told Kelly: "I wish he would. But he won't. But I wish he would. That's how I feel emotionally." She added that it's "a little late" for an apology.

The big picture: Biden has asked the secretary of the Senate to release any documents pertaining to an alleged sexual harassment complaint that Reade says she filed in 1993. The office said it had been advised by the Senate's legal counsel that it "has no discretion to disclose" any information pertaining to Reade because of confidentiality requirements under federal law.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Poll: Biden leads Trump as most voters know about Reade allegation

Photos: Preston Ehrler/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden leads President Trump among registered voters by nine points (50% to 41%), even as most voters (86%) say they're aware of a 1993 sexual assault allegation by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, per a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday.

By the numbers: 37% of those surveyed said they believed that Reade's allegation against Biden was probably true, while 32% said it probably isn't true — though those feelings split largely along partisan lines.

May 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 3,815,561 — Total deaths: 267,469 — Total recoveries — 1,266,479Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,245,622 — Total deaths: 75,054 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. States: California projects $54 billion budget deficit amid coronavirus crisis.
  4. Public health: Researchers eye coronavirus antibody therapies —Local leaders look to stem coronavirus' hidden mental health toll.
  5. Federal government: Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. Business: Why businesses said no to the government's PPP money — The April jobs report will be grim, but revealing.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy

Justice Department drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Justice Department moved Thursday to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

Why it matters: The politically explosive decision follows accusations by Flynn's attorneys and conservative media that prosecutors entrapped the former top Trump aide into lying. The case had become part of a broader campaign by the president and his allies to discredit the Russia investigation, which consumed the first two years of the Trump presidency.

Politics & Policy