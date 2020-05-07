Tara Reade calls on Biden to drop out in first on-camera interview

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, called on the presumptive Democratic nominee to "step forward and be held accountable" in an excerpt of an interview with Megyn Kelly. Biden has denied the allegations.

Why it matters: This is Reade's first on-camera interview. Top Democrats have rallied around Biden, stating that they believe his unequivocal denial of the allegations on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" last week.

What she's saying: "You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States."

"His campaign is taking this position that they want all women to speak safely. I have not experienced that."

"It’s been stunning, actually, how some of his surrogates, with the blue checks, have been saying really horrible things about me and to me on social media. He hasn’t himself but there’s a measure of hypocrisy."

"All my social media's been hacked. All my personal information's been dragged through. Every person that maybe has a gripe against me — an ex-boyfriend, an ex-landlord, whatever it is — has been able to have a platform except me, talking about things that have nothing to do with 1993."

Asked whether Biden should drop out, Reade told Kelly: "I wish he would. But he won't. But I wish he would. That's how I feel emotionally." She added that it's "a little late" for an apology.

The big picture: Biden has asked the secretary of the Senate to release any documents pertaining to an alleged sexual harassment complaint that Reade says she filed in 1993. The office said it had been advised by the Senate's legal counsel that it "has no discretion to disclose" any information pertaining to Reade because of confidentiality requirements under federal law.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.