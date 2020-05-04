Senate secretary says it does not have authority to release Biden records on Tara Reade

The secretary of the Senate said Monday that it cannot comply with Joe Biden's request to release any documents pertaining to a sexual harassment complaint that Tara Reade allegedly made against him in 1993.

The state of play: The office said it had been advised by the Senate's legal counsel that it "has no discretion to disclose" any information pertaining to Reade because of confidentiality requirements under federal law.

Reade has stated she filed a written complaint with a "Senate personnel office" while working in his office as a staffer.

Biden said last week those records would not be with his Senate papers currently held at the University of Delaware — but at the National Archives, under the secretary of the Senate's purview.

He also personally addressed Reade's allegation of sexual assault for the first time, saying it "never happened."

The big picture: Reade told AP this weekend that even if the complaint were found, that she neither used the phrase "sexual harassment" in it nor described the alleged assault.