Joe Biden formally asks Secretary of Senate to search for Tara Reade complaint

Joe Biden sent a letter to the Secretary of the Senate on Friday asking for a search of his records to try to locate a sexual harassment complaint that Tara Reade allegedly made in 1993 about Biden.

Why it matters: In the letter, Biden goes farther than just asking to release a complaint if it exists — he asks to make public "all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation."

Biden said that he would do this when he addressed Reade's allegations for the first time this morning in a statement and subsequent TV interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

What they're saying: "I request that you take or direct whatever steps are necessary to establish the location of the records of this Office, and once they have been located, to direct a search for the alleged complaint and to make public the results of this search," Biden wrote in the letter.

"I would ask that the public release include not only a complaint if one exists, but any and all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation."

Go deeper: Some Democrats want more from Biden on sexual assault allegations.