55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden formally asks Secretary of Senate to search for Tara Reade complaint

Alexi McCammond

Joe Biden at an event in March. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden sent a letter to the Secretary of the Senate on Friday asking for a search of his records to try to locate a sexual harassment complaint that Tara Reade allegedly made in 1993 about Biden.

Why it matters: In the letter, Biden goes farther than just asking to release a complaint if it exists — he asks to make public "all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation."

  • Biden said that he would do this when he addressed Reade's allegations for the first time this morning in a statement and subsequent TV interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

What they're saying: "I request that you take or direct whatever steps are necessary to establish the location of the records of this Office, and once they have been located, to direct a search for the alleged complaint and to make public the results of this search," Biden wrote in the letter.

  • "I would ask that the public release include not only a complaint if one exists, but any and all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation."

Orion Rummler

McConnell: Biden "shouldn't be surprised" over scrutiny on sexual assault allegation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Fox News Thursday Joe Biden will likely have to release Senate records that could shed light on a sexual assault allegation made against him by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer,

Driving the news: On Friday, Biden plans to respond to Reade's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 through an appearance on Morning Joe, an MSNBC booking producer tweeted on Thursday.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Biden addresses Tara Reade allegation: "This never happened"

Biden at the last Democratic presidential debate in March. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden addressed allegations of sexual assault by former Senate staffer Tara Reade for the first time Friday, saying in a statement: "They aren’t true. This never happened." Biden also said he’s requesting a search for Reade’s alleged written complaint from 1993 to make available to the public if it exists.

Why it matters: The presumptive Democratic nominee faced mounting pressure to personally address Reade's allegation — and release decades-old Senate personnel records — even as key women and women's groups have vouched for his character, endorsed his candidacy and lined up to be considered as his running mate.

Axios

Timeline: Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden

Biden in 1993. Photo: Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma via Getty Images

Joe Biden is facing growing scrutiny over sexual assault allegations made by a former Senate staffer.

The big picture: Business Insider this week published two on-the record corroborations of parts of allegations by Tara Reade, who alleges Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993. Biden's campaign says the alleged assault "absolutely did not happen."

