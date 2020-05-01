Joe Biden formally asks Secretary of Senate to search for Tara Reade complaint
Joe Biden at an event in March. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Joe Biden sent a letter to the Secretary of the Senate on Friday asking for a search of his records to try to locate a sexual harassment complaint that Tara Reade allegedly made in 1993 about Biden.
Why it matters: In the letter, Biden goes farther than just asking to release a complaint if it exists — he asks to make public "all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation."
- Biden said that he would do this when he addressed Reade's allegations for the first time this morning in a statement and subsequent TV interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
What they're saying: "I request that you take or direct whatever steps are necessary to establish the location of the records of this Office, and once they have been located, to direct a search for the alleged complaint and to make public the results of this search," Biden wrote in the letter.
- "I would ask that the public release include not only a complaint if one exists, but any and all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation."
