Targeting the "tampon tax"

Ursula Perano

Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

The sales tax on basic necessities for millions of girls and women—the so-called tampon tax—is the latest battlefront in the gender wars.

The big picture: The products are sold tax-free in many states, but 30 exclude menstrual products from those lists. There girls and women pay sales tax on pads, tampons, menstrual cups, and other women's hygiene products.

  • In Indiana, for example, sales tax on those items brings in almost $5 million annually, according to Period Equity, a group advocating to remove the tax.
  • State lawmakers who favor taxing the products often argue that states rely on the revenue, and one Tennessee legislator expressed concern that women would buy up supplies if they were tax-exempt.

But, but, but: Ten states in recent years — Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Nevada, New York, Rhode Island, Utah, Washington and California — have succeeded in passing legislation that exempts tampons, pads, and in some states, menstrual cups as well.

Some legislatures have gone so far as to make menstrual products free in public facilities.

  • New York City since 2016 has provided menstrual products without charge in public facilities, including schools, jails, and shelters, and two years later New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expanded the program to public schools statewide.
  • A proposal in the Los Angeles City Council would make menstrual products free in public restrooms, per the Los Angeles Times.

Of note: The CARES Act — passed last month to offer aid during the coronavirus pandemic — has permanently made women's hygiene products, including tampons, pads and cups eligible for reimbursement from for those with flexible spending accounts or health savings accounts.

What they're saying:

"In order to have a fully equitable and participatory society, we must have laws and policies that ensure menstrual products are safe and affordable for everyone who needs them. The ability to access these items affects a person’s freedom to work, study, stay healthy, and engage in the world with basic dignity. And if anyone’s access is compromised, whether, by poverty or stigma or lack of education and resources, it is in our societal interest to ensure those needs are met."
— author Jennifer Weiss-Wolf in "Periods Gone Public"

Orion Rummler

In photos: Blue Angels and Thunderbirds pay tribute to coronavirus caregivers

The Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the National Mall on May 2 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds paid tribute to first responders and other health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, flying over Baltimore, Washington and Atlanta on Saturday.

The big picture: Health care workers are at especially high risk of catching the coronavirus, because of their prolonged exposure to patients who have it. Between 10% and 20% of doctors, nurses and other health care workers are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in mid-April.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 3,402,409 — Total deaths: 242,010 — Total recoveries — 1,070,330Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,122,870 — Total deaths: 65,908 — Total recoveries — 164,015 — Total tested: 6,551,810Map.
  3. Public health: New York releases preliminary antibody test resultsFDA grants emergency authorization of remdesivir to treat coronavirus — CDC tracked nearly 5,000 cases in meat processing facilities.
  4. Trump: POTUS says there are enough coronavirus tests for Senate — Kayleigh McEnany holds her first White House press briefing.
  5. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown by 2 weeks — Protestors gather for International Workers' Day.
  6. Federal government: Pelosi and McConnell reject additional coronavirus tests for Congress — House panel: White House blocks Fauci testimony on coronavirus.
  7. Business: Divisions continue in states reopening economiesU.S. farmers markets reopen Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Orion Rummler

Pelosi and McConnell reject additional coronavirus tests for Congress

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majorty Leader Mitch McConnell shake hands in Washington in March. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday declined the Trump administration's offer to provide additional coronavirus tests to Congress.

Driving the news: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tweeted late Friday that the agency would send three Abbott point of care machines and 1,000 coronavirus tests for the Senate's use, after the Capitol's attending physician said he did not have enough equipment for widespread testing of all senators.

