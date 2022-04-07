Collins, Warnock test positive for COVID hours after confirming Jackson

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Why it matters: Both attended the confirmation vote of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon. Warnock was spotted huddling with Vice President Harris and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) as the vote took place.

Collins, who wore a KN-95 face mask during the vote, was one of only a handful of lawmakers seen in the chamber wearing a protective face covering.

Warnock was not wearing a mask in photos that show him speaking with Harris.

The big picture: Collins is experiencing "mild symptoms" and will self-isolate and work remotely for the time being, in accordance with CDC guidelines, per a statement from her office.

Warnock tweeted that he is "so thankful to be both vaccinated & boosted" and said he plans to self-isolate.

The two are the latest in a slew of White House officials and members of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

