Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice

It’s official: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a Supreme Court justice, following a 53-47 confirmation vote in the Senate on Thursday.

Why it matters: She’ll be the first Black female justice in the court’s history, and the first justice in decades to have served as a public defender. But as a member of the court’s diminished liberal wing, Jackson will likely be on the losing end of a lot of big cases for a long time.

The big picture: Notwithstanding a circus-like confirmation hearing, Jackson’s nomination has been smooth. Her confirmation was never really in doubt, and she secured some bipartisan support. Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney all voted to confirm her.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the vote.

The whole process, from her nomination on Feb. 25, to her confirmation Friday, took just 42 days, well below the modern average.

What’s next: Justice Stephen Breyer will stick around until the court’s current term ends this summer. Breyer, not Jackson, will participate in this term’s big rulings, including a landmark abortion case that could spell the end of Roe v. Wade.

Jackson will begin hearing cases when the next term begins in October.

The court has already teed up several politically charged cases for its next term.

The biggest blockbuster so far is a challenge to affirmative action in college admissions, but Jackson has said she would recuse herself from at least part of that case, because it concerns admissions policies at Harvard and she is a member of Harvard’s Board of Overseers.

What we’re watching: As the most junior justice and one of only three justices appointed by a Democratic president, Jackson won’t be writing any major rulings any time soon. But one of her biggest chances to make a mark on the court may come from criminal cases.