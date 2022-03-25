Ketanji Brown Jackson's political circus Supreme Court hearing

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

With Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court all but a foregone conclusion, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee used their time in the spotlight to play their party's greatest hits and stoke the culture wars.

Why it matters: As far as congressional hearings go, Supreme Court confirmations are prime time. They afford committee members a golden opportunity to push pet issues or sharpen their images before the national electorate — often while ignoring the actual nominee.

Three senators who sat on the panel and questioned Supreme Court picks during the Trump administration — now-Vice President Kamala Harris and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) — later mounted bids for the presidency.

Driving the news: The first three days of Jackson’s Supreme Court hearings were a medley of message-testing and political jockeying.

Between the lines: Hawley, Cruz, Cotton and Blackburn are all seen as prospective 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), a Trump critic who is also a potential 2024 candidate, delivered a counter-message when he followed Cruz on Wednesday. He said bluntly, "I think we should recognize that the jacka--ery we often see around here is partly because of people mugging for short-term camera opportunities."

A number of committee members were noticeably absent on Day 4 of the hearings.

Jackson was no longer on the stand, network television was focused on President Biden's trip to Europe — and the American Bar Association officials and other third-party witnesses were testifying about Jackson's qualifications.

What they’re saying: "I think that some of my colleagues were inappropriate. ... They, sadly, were too willing to abdicate their responsibility to advise and consent for the sake of cheap and short-term political purposes,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) told Axios.

“I think that’s a disservice to the whole process,” he said, adding that Jackson “displayed amazing grace throughout” the hearings.

What’s next: Jackson likely has the votes she needs to get confirmed by the 50-50 Senate, and Republicans are ruling out delay tactics.