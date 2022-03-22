Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) vetoed a bill Monday that would have banned transgender girls from taking part in girls' sports in schools.

Why it matters: Holcomb's action sets him apart from 11 other Republican governors who have in recent years signed similar bills into law, per the New York Times.

Driving the news: Holcomb said in a letter that the bill, H.E.A. 1041, which had been approved by Indiana's Republican-led legislature, would likely face legal challenges.

He noted that the "presumption of the policy laid out in HEA 1041 is that there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention."

"It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met," Holcomb added. "After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal."

The big picture: A record number of bills targeting trans youth passed last year, with Republicans in at least 25 states introducing over 60 bills targeting transgender children.

Go deeper: Examining the panic around trans kids in sports