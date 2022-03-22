Indiana's GOP governor vetoes transgender sports bill
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) vetoed a bill Monday that would have banned transgender girls from taking part in girls' sports in schools.
Why it matters: Holcomb's action sets him apart from 11 other Republican governors who have in recent years signed similar bills into law, per the New York Times.
Driving the news: Holcomb said in a letter that the bill, H.E.A. 1041, which had been approved by Indiana's Republican-led legislature, would likely face legal challenges.
- He noted that the "presumption of the policy laid out in HEA 1041 is that there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention."
- "It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met," Holcomb added. "After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal."
The big picture: A record number of bills targeting trans youth passed last year, with Republicans in at least 25 states introducing over 60 bills targeting transgender children.