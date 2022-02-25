Biden will nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

President Biden plans to name Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: Jackson would be the first Black female justice in the court's history, and the first justice in decades with any significant experience representing criminal defendants.

Catch up quick: In many ways, Jackson has the resume we've come to expect from Supreme Court justices: Harvard Law, a Supreme Court clerkship, some time at prestigious corporate law firms, and a seat on the federal judiciary — specifically, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

She also served for two years as a federal public defender, and she was a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission at a time when that panel significantly rolled back federal sentencing guidelines for many drug offenses.

Context: The Supreme Court rules all the time on the rights of suspected criminals, setting the rules of the road for everything from police searches to executions.

But not since Thurgood Marshall has there been a Supreme Court justice with any real experience as a defense lawyer in those kinds of cases.

The court's civil-libertarian wing is small, and a Justice Jackson would likely still lose a lot of those battles. But if she's confirmed, she'd bring a new set of relevant legal experiences to the court, in addition to being the first Black female justice.

What's next: Jackson's road to confirmation looks relatively smooth, at least at the outset.