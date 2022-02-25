Biden will nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images
President Biden plans to name Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Why it matters: Jackson would be the first Black female justice in the court's history, and the first justice in decades with any significant experience representing criminal defendants.
Catch up quick: In many ways, Jackson has the resume we've come to expect from Supreme Court justices: Harvard Law, a Supreme Court clerkship, some time at prestigious corporate law firms, and a seat on the federal judiciary — specifically, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.
- She also served for two years as a federal public defender, and she was a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission at a time when that panel significantly rolled back federal sentencing guidelines for many drug offenses.
Context: The Supreme Court rules all the time on the rights of suspected criminals, setting the rules of the road for everything from police searches to executions.
- But not since Thurgood Marshall has there been a Supreme Court justice with any real experience as a defense lawyer in those kinds of cases.
- The court's civil-libertarian wing is small, and a Justice Jackson would likely still lose a lot of those battles. But if she's confirmed, she'd bring a new set of relevant legal experiences to the court, in addition to being the first Black female justice.
What's next: Jackson's road to confirmation looks relatively smooth, at least at the outset.
- The Senate confirmed her to the D.C. Circuit just last year, by a 53-44 vote. She's already made it through the wringer of the 50-50 Senate, and that's a pretty good indication that she can likely get confirmed this time, too.