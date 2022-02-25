Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden will nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden plans to name Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: Jackson would be the first Black female justice in the court's history, and the first justice in decades with any significant experience representing criminal defendants.

Catch up quick: In many ways, Jackson has the resume we've come to expect from Supreme Court justices: Harvard Law, a Supreme Court clerkship, some time at prestigious corporate law firms, and a seat on the federal judiciary — specifically, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • She also served for two years as a federal public defender, and she was a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission at a time when that panel significantly rolled back federal sentencing guidelines for many drug offenses.

Context: The Supreme Court rules all the time on the rights of suspected criminals, setting the rules of the road for everything from police searches to executions.

  • But not since Thurgood Marshall has there been a Supreme Court justice with any real experience as a defense lawyer in those kinds of cases.
  • The court's civil-libertarian wing is small, and a Justice Jackson would likely still lose a lot of those battles. But if she's confirmed, she'd bring a new set of relevant legal experiences to the court, in addition to being the first Black female justice.

What's next: Jackson's road to confirmation looks relatively smooth, at least at the outset.

  • The Senate confirmed her to the D.C. Circuit just last year, by a 53-44 vote. She's already made it through the wringer of the 50-50 Senate, and that's a pretty good indication that she can likely get confirmed this time, too.

Mapping Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Data: The New York Times and Reuters; Mapbox/OSCE; Map: Will Chase and Jared Whalen/Axios

Russian forces entered Kyiv from the north on Friday as fighting continues across Ukraine on the second day of Russia's invasion.

State of play: Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is urging citizens to report the movements of Russian equipment and make Molotov cocktails to defend against advancing Russian forces. The ministry said Russian troops were in the Obolon district of northern Kyiv.

Kremlin proposes "neutrality" for Ukraine as Russian troops enter Kyiv outskirts

Natali Sevriukova at her Kyiv home today after a rocket attack. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

Russian troops have entered Kyiv from the north, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Friday, as fighting took place on the city's northern outskirts and gunfire could be heard from the central government district.

The latest: The Kremlin said it's prepared to send a delegation to Minsk to meet with Ukrainian officials to discuss a peace agreement based on "demilitarization" and neutral status for Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Ukrainian police inspecting a building damaged during Russian artillery strikes against Kyiv on Feb. 25. Photo: Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The latest:
