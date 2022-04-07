Vice President Kamala Harris gave an assignment to the Senate’s two Black Democrats as she presided over the vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court: write a letter to a young Black woman in your life.

Why it matters: The encounter underscores the personal significance of the moment for Harris, Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), as well as members of the Congressional Black Caucus — many of whom also were present for Thursday's historic vote.

By a tally of 53-47, Jackson was confirmed be the first Black female justice in the court’s history, as well as its first former public defender.

Driving the news: As members waited for Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to vote, Harris could be seen huddling with Booker and Warnock.

She took out two pieces of stationery stamped with the vice presidential seal and handed them to Booker and Warnock. They both carefully tucked them away.

“I thought it was a beautiful gesture,” Booker later told reporters when asked about the exchange.

His spokesperson told Axios the senator has written the letter but is going to sit on it for a while before deciding to whom it should be delivered.

Between the lines: Though Harris presided over the confirmation, no Black woman had the opportunity to vote for the nominee.

Of the 100 senators, only 11 lawmakers identify as either Hispanic American, Asian American or Black.

None of the Black members is female, and there was no need for Harris — who serves as president of the Senate — to cast a tie-breaking vote.

What's next: The vice president is expected to join Jackson and President Biden on Friday for an event at the White House celebrating the confirmation.