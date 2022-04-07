Susan Collins tests positive for COVID hours after confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a statement from her office.

Why it matters: Collins attended the confirmation vote of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon.

Collins, who wore a KN-95 face mask during the vote, was one of only a handful of lawmakers seen in the chamber wearing a protective face covering.

The big picture: Collins is experiencing "mild symptoms" and will self-isolate and work remotely for the time being, in accordance to CDC guidelines, the statement read.

Collins is the latest in a slew of White House officials and members of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

