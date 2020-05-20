18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court temporarily blocks release of Mueller grand jury material

Robert Mueller. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court issued a stay on Wednesday denying House Democrats immediate access to secret grand jury materials from the Mueller report in order to give the Trump administration time to appeal a lower court decision.

Why it matters: Democrats say the material could help them determine whether President Trump obstructed the Mueller investigation, possibly requiring new articles of impeachment.

The big picture: The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court earlier this month to temporarily block an appellate ruling that would force the Justice Department to release the grand jury testimony to Congress.

  • Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued to the Supreme Court that the release of the documents would cause irreparable harm to the executive branch.
  • Counsel for the House Judiciary Committee said in a filing this week that "the committee's impeachment investigation related to obstruction of justice pertaining to the Russia investigation is ongoing," and that the grand jury testimony may be relevant.

What to watch: The Supreme Court gave the Trump administration until June 1 to file its appeal.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 4,955,312 — Total deaths: 325,810 — Total recoveries — 1,874,998Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,539,633 — Total deaths: 92,712 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  CDC releases detailed 60-page roadmap on reopening after states already took steps to open select businesses.
  Coronavirus cases globally spike over 24 hours, WHO says.
  Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March.
  GOP senator says one-week recess is "unfathomable" before passing next coronavirus bill.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The CDC recently released a 60-page roadmap for states, restaurants, schools, child care programs, mass transit systems and other businesses to navigate reopening during the pandemic.

By the numbers: More than 92,000 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 289,000 Americans have recovered and over 12.2 million tests have been conducted.

Coronavirus is bringing economic suffering across the U.S.

Data: Census Household Pulse Survey; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March — but the suffering varies widely by state, according to survey data released Wednesday by the Census Bureau.

Why it matters: Income losses are particularly common in states that have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, like New York and New Jersey. But Southern states like Mississippi have experienced some of the most dire economic impacts, such as food scarcity and housing insecurity.

