Trump administration asks Supreme Court to shield Mueller material

Photo: Saul Loeb/Getty Images

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court Thursday to temporarily block an appellate ruling that would force the Justice Department to give Congress some secret grand jury material from the Mueller investigation, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Even though President Trump was acquitted by the Senate in February for allegedly trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, House Democrats have said that grand jury material could help them determine if Trump obstructed the Mueller investigation, possibly requiring new articles of impeachment.

The state of play: House Democrats got a pathway to access the material from a ruling in their favor by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

  • The D.C. Circuit also said grand jury records are not Justice Department records and noted that Congress has been given access to them during impeachment investigations involving three federal judges and two presidents.

What they're saying:

  • Solicitor General Noel Francisco told the Supreme Court that a release of the documents would "irrevocably lift their secrecy and possibly frustrate the government’s ability to seek further review."
  • House Democrats said in a recent appeals court filing that the House Judiciary Committee's "investigation is not 'dormant'" as it "[exercises] its investigative and oversight responsibilities."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 3,815,561 — Total deaths: 267,469 — Total recoveries — 1,266,479Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,245,622 — Total deaths: 75,054 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. States: California projects $54 billion budget deficit amid coronavirus crisis.
  4. Public health: Researchers eye coronavirus antibody therapies —Local leaders look to stem coronavirus' hidden mental health toll.
  5. Federal government: Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. Business: Why businesses said no to the government's PPP money — The April jobs report will be grim, but revealing.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Tara Reade calls on Biden to drop out in first on-camera interview

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, called on the presumptive Democratic nominee to "step forward and be held accountable" in an excerpt of an interview with Megyn Kelly. Biden has denied the allegations.

Why it matters: This is Reade's first on-camera interview. Top Democrats have rallied around Biden, stating that they believe his unequivocal denial of the allegations on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" last week.

Justice Department drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Justice Department moved Thursday to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

Why it matters: The politically explosive decision follows accusations by Flynn's attorneys and conservative media that prosecutors entrapped the former top Trump aide into lying. The case had become part of a broader campaign by the president and his allies to discredit the Russia investigation, which consumed the first two years of the Trump presidency.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy