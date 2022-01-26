Report: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, NBC news first reported on Wednesday, giving President Biden his first — and maybe only — chance to put a stamp on the high court.

What’s next: Appointing a new Supreme Court justice will be one of the longest-lasting pieces of Biden’s legacy — and could give Democrats a jolt of energy ahead of next year's midterms.

Why it matters: Breyer, who is 83, faced considerable pressure to step aside under a Democratic president and while Democrats control the Senate, even narrowly.

Breyer’s retirement won’t help Democrats gain much more power on the court, where conservatives now hold a 6-3 majority. But it will help them avoid losing any more of what little power they have.

And a new justice could alter the court’s approach to some issues, particularly criminal justice, where Breyer was often deferential to law enforcement.

Who we’re watching: Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the powerful D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court, are widely seen as the front-runners to replace Breyer.

Between the lines: The timing of Breyer's decision could give Democrats a big political lift.

The court is likely to issue a ruling this summer that will open the door to significant new restrictions on abortion, perhaps even overturning Roe v. Wade.

That ruling, combined with a confirmation battle in the Senate, could help Democrats refocus the national political debate in an election season that is otherwise shaping up poorly for them.

Catch up quick: Breyer has been on the high court for over 25 years; he was appointed by President Clinton.

His decisions tend to be narrow and to adhere to each case’s specific facts, rather than espousing sweeping theories of the law. Because he is a liberal justice, he has rarely been in the majority on big cases.

1 fun thing: All of the justices rely on a lot of hypothetical questions during oral arguments, but Breyer took hypotheticals to another level. Bloomberg Law highlighted some of his greatest hits in this delightful little video.