The front-runners for Biden's Supreme Court pick

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson (left) and Justice Leondra Kruger (right) Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images and Lonnie Tague, US Department of Justice
Two highly accomplished Black female judges — Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals; and Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court — are seen as the early front-runners to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
The big picture: Jackson is a powerful federal judge with a record that progressives feel they can trust. Kruger was a highly regarded litigator and has carved out a reputation for working well with conservative judges.
- Biden pledged during the 2020 campaign to make a Black woman his first Supreme Court nominee. The early chatter in Washington’s liberal legal circles has focused intensely on Jackson and Kruger, but additional names are sure to surface as the actual process of picking a nominee gets under way.
Ketanji Brown Jackson
The Senate confirmed Jackson to her seat on the powerful D.C. Circuit just last summer, by a 53-44 vote — and that may be one of the strongest arguments in her favor. Every Democrat voted for her six months ago; it’d be hard for them to oppose her now.
Catch up quick: Jackson served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission when it significantly reduced the sentences for some drug crimes — including allowing thousands of prisoners to seek early release for crack cocaine crimes.
- She’s also had a role in some of former President Trump’s high-profile legal battles. As a district court judge, she wrote a particularly scathing opinion rejecting the Trump administration’s sweeping claims of immunity and ruling that a House committee could compel testimony from then-White House Counsel Don McGahn.
- More recently, she was part of a three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit that said Trump had to turn over documents to the Jan. 6 committee.
Leondra Kruger
Kruger’s resume perfectly fits the mold of a Supreme Court justice, but with the unique twist that she’d be coming from a state supreme court rather than the federal bench.
Catch up quick: She served in the Justice Department for six years during the Obama administration, arguing a dozen cases before the Supreme Court. Attorneys who worked with her rave about her in the press.
- Kruger has developed a reputation on the California Supreme Court as moderate and incrementalist, The Los Angeles Times reports, especially in criminal cases.
- In 2019, she wrote a ruling upholding a controversial California law that requires police to take DNA samples from everyone they arrest for a felony, including people who may never be charged or convicted.