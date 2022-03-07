Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal of a Pennsylvania court ruling that overturned comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction.

Why it matters: Cosby had been sentenced to 3–10 years in prison for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004 before his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in June that an agreement he struck to provide testimony in a civil lawsuit in 2005 and 2006 should have given him immunity in the case.

Cosby, who has been accused of sexual misconduct or rape by more than 60 women, was released from prison last year.

