Supreme Court rejects appeal of Bill Cosby's overturned conviction
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal of a Pennsylvania court ruling that overturned comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction.
Why it matters: Cosby had been sentenced to 3–10 years in prison for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004 before his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in June that an agreement he struck to provide testimony in a civil lawsuit in 2005 and 2006 should have given him immunity in the case.
- Cosby, who has been accused of sexual misconduct or rape by more than 60 women, was released from prison last year.
