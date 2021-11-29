Sign up for our daily briefing

Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to revive case against Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Sept. 25, 2018. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Prosecutors have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the ruling that led to Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction being overturned in June, AP reports.

What they're saying: “This decision as it stands will have far-reaching negative consequences beyond Montgomery County and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court can right what we believe is a grievous wrong,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele wrote in the petition, per AP.

Catch up quick: Cosby was released from prison earlier this year after the Pennsylvania's Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction for sexual assault after finding that an agreement to sit for a deposition in a civil lawsuit in 2005 and 2006 came with a promise of immunity from a district attorney at the time.

  • Cosby has been accused of sexual misconduct or rape by more than 60 women.

The big picture: The only evidence of this agreement comes from a 2005 press release from then-prosecutor, Bruce Castor, in which he announced that he lacked sufficient evidence to arrest Cosby but made a vague warning that he might reconsider in the future if needed, AP reported.

  • The meaning of this press release has been debated for years, with prosecutors arguing that it does not constitute an agreement for lifetime immunity, according to AP.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Federal court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states

President Biden delivers remarks on the Omicron COVID-19 variant following a meeting with his COVID-19 response team. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

A federal court in Missouri has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers at federally-funded facilities in 10 states.

Why it matters: Monday's decision is the first victory for opponents of the rule, which requires health care workers to get vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. The case is one of four lawsuits challenging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) rule and argues that the mandate will exacerbate staffing shortages.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAshley Gold
42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Twitter's next act

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is exiting the company he helped build at a time when its future has never been so uncertain.

Why it matters: The person who controls Twitter controls the de facto public square — with implications for politics, media and free speech.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
49 mins ago - Health

CDC strengthens COVID booster recommendation

Rochelle Walensky. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday strengthened its previous recommendation for booster shots, saying that everyone 18 and older "should" receive a booster dose.

Why it matters: Last month, CDC director Rochelle Walensky accepted a key advisory committee's recommendation that adults "may" get the shot. The slight, but strengthened, change in wording comes amid the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow