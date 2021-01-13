Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Supreme Court allows execution of only woman on death row

Demonstrators protest federal executions of death row inmates, in front of the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., in December. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled sided with the Tump administration late Tuesday to rule that Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, should be executed.

Why it matters: Montgomery is set to become the first female federal inmate to be put to death in almost 70 years.

Of note: A federal judge on Tuesday granted Montgomery a stay of execution just hours before she was scheduled to die by lethal injection at a federal prison complex in Indiana.

Details: The court made the ruling after a 6-3 vote, with the three liberal justices dissented.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Oriana Gonzalez
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge temporarily halts execution of only woman on death row

Demonstrators protest federal executions of death row inmates in Washington, D.C. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday granted Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, a stay of execution just hours before she was scheduled to die by lethal injection at a federal prison complex in Indiana.

The state of play: Judge James Hanlon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana temporarily halted the execution so that a hearing could be held to determine Montgomery's mental competence. A date for the hearing has not yet been set, per CNN.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House approves resolution calling to remove Trump by 25th Amendment

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a vote of 223-205, the House of Representatives on Tuesday night approved a resolution calling on Vice President Pence to remove President Trump from office by invoking the 25 Amendment.

Why it matters: The resolution — introduced by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) — is highly symbolic, as it does not bind Pence to take action, but it looks to pressure the vice president.

Ina FriedAshley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

YouTube takes down Trump video, bans new uploads for a week

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

YouTube said Tuesday that it has taken down newly posted video content from President Trump for violating its policies against inciting violence. In addition, it has assessed a "strike" against the account, which means the president can't upload new videos or livestream to the account for a minimum of 7 days.

Why it matters: YouTube has been under pressure to take action after Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account and Facebook instituted a 2-week ban.

