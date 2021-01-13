Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Demonstrators protest federal executions of death row inmates, in front of the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., in December. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
The Supreme Court ruled sided with the Tump administration late Tuesday to rule that Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, should be executed.
Why it matters: Montgomery is set to become the first female federal inmate to be put to death in almost 70 years.
Of note: A federal judge on Tuesday granted Montgomery a stay of execution just hours before she was scheduled to die by lethal injection at a federal prison complex in Indiana.
Details: The court made the ruling after a 6-3 vote, with the three liberal justices dissented.
- AP journalist Michael Tarm reported her execution was imminent:
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.