The Supreme Court ruled sided with the Tump administration late Tuesday to rule that Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, should be executed.

Why it matters: Montgomery is set to become the first female federal inmate to be put to death in almost 70 years.

Of note: A federal judge on Tuesday granted Montgomery a stay of execution just hours before she was scheduled to die by lethal injection at a federal prison complex in Indiana.

Details: The court made the ruling after a 6-3 vote, with the three liberal justices dissented.

AP journalist Michael Tarm reported her execution was imminent:

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.