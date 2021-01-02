Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Court reinstates execution date for woman on federal death row

The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex in Indiana, where Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday ruled that a federal judge was wrong when he delayed the execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row.

Why it matters: If Montgomery is executed, she will be the first female federal inmate put to death in almost 70 years, per The New York Times.

  • The execution is scheduled to take place on Jan. 12, just days before the inauguration of President-elect Biden, who opposes the death penalty.

Background: Montgomery was originally scheduled to be executed on Dec. 8 in the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex in Indiana, but U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss postponed the execution after her attorneys contracted coronavirus after visiting their client, preventing the Federal Bureau of Prisons from rescheduling before Jan. 1.

  • The Bureau of Prisons had attempted to reschedule the execution date for Jan. 12 in November, but were stopped by Moss' order.

The state of play: The appeals court said the agency could reschedule the execution because the original date had not passed. The court's order said it "was acting under the law, clearing the way for Montgomery's execution later this month," CNN writes.

The other side: Meaghan VerGow, one of Montgomery's attorneys, plans to file a petition for the court to reconsider, per CNN.

  • The attorneys argue that Montgomery suffers from serious mental illness and should not be executed.
  • VerGow has asked President Trump to reduce her client's sentence to life without parole, CNN reports.

Montgomery was convicted in 2004 for strangling Bobbie Jo Stinnett, who was 8-months pregnant at the time, then cutting her baby out of her stomach and kidnapping it. The baby survived.

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Private schools pull students away from public schools

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Private institutions are attracting wealthy families who are frustrated with public schools' flip-flopping on remote and in-person learning.

Why it matters: The trend is weakening public schools, which will lose funding as they lose students, and deepening the divide between how rich and poor kids are educated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kadia Goba
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

He/she could be they in the new Congress

The symbol for gender-neutral restrooms at a facility in South Africa. Photo: Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to rewrite its rules — swapping out male and female references like "he" and "she" for gender-neutral terms — in a diversity and inclusion push by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats that's drawing scorn from Republicans.

Why it matters: The proposal comes as transgender and non-binary candidates are being elected around the country, progressives are gaining influence in the Democratic politics and U.S. schools and companies are adjusting policies and language to reflect society's changing views on sexuality and gender identification.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldSara Fischer
17 hours ago - Technology

Big Tech's bundle of lawsuits — and record valuations

Data: Axios research. Table: Sara Wise/Axios

Two sets of data for 2020 show Big Tech's split-screen reality of cascading investigations on one side and surging valuations on the other.

Why it matters: Technology companies have never been under more regulatory scrutiny. But it so far hasn't impacted their growth or spooked investors.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow