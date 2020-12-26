Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Judge delays execution of only woman on federal death row

The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex in Indiana where Lisa Montgomery was scheduled to be executed. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A federal judge has delayed the execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, ruling that the Department of Justice didn't follow the proper timeline under a previous court order, AP reports.

Why it matters: Under the order, Bureau of Prisons cannot reschedule Montgomery’s execution until at least Jan. 1, potentially setting up an execution date after President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

  • Justice Department guidelines requires that a death-row inmate be notified at least 20 days before his or her execution. But when the rescheduled date is fewer than 20 days, the inmate must be notified "as soon as possible."

Context: Montgomery was convicted of the 20o4 killing of Bobbie Jo Stinnett, who was eight-months pregnant at the time. After strangling Stinnett, Montgomery cut her baby out of her stomach and kidnapped the baby girl, who survived.

  • The Bureau of Prisons scheduled Montgomery’s execution date for Dec. 8, but U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss delayed the execution after Montgomery’s attorneys contracted coronavirus and prevented the agency from rescheduling the execution before the end of the year.
  • Bureau of Prisons rescheduled Montgomery’s execution for Jan. 12, but Moss ruled Wednesday that the agency could not reschedule the date while a stay was in place.
  • Montgomery's lawyers have argued Montgomery suffers from serious mental illnesses.

What he's saying: “The Court, accordingly, concludes that the Director’s order setting a new execution date while the Court’s stay was in effect was ‘not in accordance with law,’” Moss wrote, per AP.

The big picture: Federal executions had been stalled for 16 years, until the Trump administration resumed federal capital punishment in July.

  • TJ Ducklo, press secretary for the Biden-Harris campaign, previously told Axios that the president-Elect "opposes the death penalty, now and in the future, and as president will work to end its use."
  • However, Biden's team has not said if executions would be paused immediately once he takes office or how he would handle executions scheduled by the Trump administration.
  • If Montgomery is executed, it will be the first federal execution of a woman in more than 65 years, per The New York Times.

Authorities investigating over 500 leads, tips after Nashville explosion

Police close off an area damaged by an explosion on Christmas morning in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors and Nashville police on Saturday said they are following more than 500 leads and tips in their investigation into an explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas morning.

The big picture: The explosion, which injured at least three people, caused widespread telephone, internet and other outages in central Tennessee and in parts of neighboring states. Governor Bill Lee said on Saturday that he has asked President Trump for federal assistance in the state's relief efforts.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million peopleOne startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination.
  2. Vaccine: Scientists suspect compound in allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccine — Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19.
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world —Japan halts foreign arrivals after reporting first case of new coronavirus variant — Chile becomes first South American country to start COVID vaccination.
Expanded unemployment benefits set to lapse with relief bill in limbo

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Expanded unemployment benefits will lapse for millions of struggling Americans if President Trump doesn't sign the stimulus bill on Saturday.

Why it matters: "States cannot pay out benefits for weeks that begin before the bill is signed, meaning that if the president does not sign the bill [today], benefits will not restart until the first week of January. But they will still end in mid-March, effectively trimming the extension to 10 weeks from 11," the New York Times reports.

