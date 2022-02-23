Study reveals persuasive power of headphones

We're more trusting of and more persuaded by things we hear through our headphones, according to a new study from UC San Diego, UCLA and UC Berkeley.

Why it matters: That means advertisements and public service announcements people hear when they're listening to something through headphones — like a podcast — might be more persuasive than other ads, the researchers note.

The big picture: In one experiment, researchers surveyed a group of adults who listened to an audio clip of a mother and daughter talking about their homelessness. Some used headphones and some listened through a speaker.

Those who used headphones felt more empathy toward the mother and daughter and felt they were more genuine, according to the study.

