Spotify acquires Podsights and Chartable

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Spotify is acquiring Podsights, a podcast ad measurement service and Chartable, a podcast analytics platform.

Why it matters: It's the latest investments made by the audio giant to beef up its growing podcast business.  

Details: The Podsights deal gives Spotify the ability to help its advertisers measure how its ads performed.

  • The Chartable deal will help boost Spotify's audience and promotional tools that it uses to power its advertising platform, Megaphone.

What they're saying: “Our acquisitions of podcast technology players Podsights and Chartable are important steps in our pursuit of taking digital audio to the next level, underscoring the powerful impact it delivers for advertisers and publishers, respectively.” said Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer at Spotify.

The big picture: Spotify has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the past five years to beef up its podcast business, and in turn, its ads business. The company recently announced that it surpassed €1 billion in annual ad revenue in 2021.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Employers' uphill fight

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Executives are facing a big surprise as they call employees back. Companies and workers are living in two different realities when it comes to returning to the office.

What's happening: Much-delayed return-to-work dates are back as America moves past Omicron.

Shawna Chen
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Asian Americans flex their voting power in SF school board recall

Supporters of the San Francisco school board recall gather at a rally in San Francisco, California on Feb. 12, 2022. Photo: Stephen Lam/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Asian Americans proved themselves to be a critical voting bloc this week as San Francisco overwhelmingly voted to remove three school board members from office.

Why it matters: The recall effort was largely driven by Asian American parents who were discontent with the board's delay in reopening schools, accused board members of unfairly prioritizing efforts to rename schools and were upset about plans to install a lottery admissions system at a prestigious local high school.

Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - World

U.S. warns of Russia-sponsored hackers targeting defense contractors

Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaking during a congressional hearing in November 2021. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. intelligence community warned Wednesday that Russia-sponsored hackers have repeatedly attempted to infiltrate computer networks belonging to Department of Defense contractors to steal information on weapons technologies.

Why it matters: It said that state-sponsored cyber actors have made several intrusion attempts between January 2020 and February 2022 and have acquired emails, sensitive, unclassified information and "export-controlled technology" owned by the contractors.

