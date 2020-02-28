2 hours ago - Sports

States follow California, introduce bills to pay student-athletes

Kendall Baker
Reproduced from Student Player; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

In late September, California passed a bill that allows college athletes in the state to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting in 2023.

The state of play: Lawmakers across the country have introduced similar bills in the five months since then.

  • While most agree that national standards would ultimately be preferable to state-by-state chaos, proponents of change have applauded states for pushing the issue and forcing the NCAA to the table to agree that change is needed.

Driving the news: The Florida bill is likely to pass both the state's House and Senate before the legislative session ends in mid-March and would go into effect either this July or July 2021, The Athletic reports (subscription).

  • If that happens, it would make Florida the first state where athletes can begin accepting endorsement money — well before Jan. 1, 2023, the effective date of California's original bill.

Kendall Baker

NCAA president appears before Congress

NCAA president Mark Emmert at Tuesday's hearing. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

NCAA president Mark Emmert and four other witnesses testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee yesterday, as the issue of student-athletes profiting off their name, image and likeness (NIL) took center stage in the nation's capital.

"Sports is something that cuts across party lines, it cuts across geography and it's so ingrained in our culture. Everyone wants to see that if nothing else in our country works, they want to see our sports work."
Sen. Jon Thune (R-S.D.)
