Online ticket resale firm StubHub confirmed on Wednesday that it had put a significant portion of its workforce on unpaid leave. Some 450 employees, two-thirds of StubHub's workforce, were affected, Business Insider reported.

The big picture: StubHub is just one of many tech companies whose business has dried up overnight because the coronavirus has decimated a wide swath of industries, from entertainment to travel to health and beauty.

What they're saying: A StubHub representative confirmed the move, but declined to say how many people were put on leave.

"We continue to support our customers and partners and look forward to a time when we are able to return to the joy of live events and the special, human connections that come with them," the company said in a statement.

Context: The move comes as all the major professional and college sports leagues have come to a halt and half the country is sheltering in place in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

For those who had bought tickets for events that were canceled, StubHub has been offering customers a coupon worth 120% of the value of the ticket.

Meanwhile:

TripActions laid off a chunk of its staff via a mass Zoom conference call.

Salesforce, on the other hand, pledged it wouldn't have significant layoffs over the next three months as the company — and the country — try to ride out the outbreak.

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei told the Wall Street Journal most employees of his company are back at work but that he’s still expecting it to take a financial hit this year as a result of the pandemic.

