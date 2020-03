A record 3.3 million people filed for unemployment insurance last week, a sign that the coronavirus is causing joblessness like never before.

Why it matters: It’s the biggest spike in unemployment filings in U.S. history, as the pandemic causes businesses across the country to shut down.

Expand chart Source: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

The bottom line: The coronavirus — and efforts made to contain the outbreak — has likely ended the U.S.'s record-long streak of job gains.