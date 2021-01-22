Stuart Haselden steps down as CEO of luggage startup Away

Stuart Haselden is stepping down as CEO of smart luggage-maker Away, Axios has learned. He'll be succeeded on an interim basis by company co-founder Jen Rubio, and an outside search firm has been retained to find a permanent successor.

Why it matters: Haselden, formerly with Lululemon, appeared to have established executive stability at Away, whose co-founder Steph Korey previously resigned as CEO before retaking the reins alongside Haselden and then resigning again.

The news comes as Away continues to deal with the pandemic's devastating impact on the travel and travel accessories sectors.

Haselden wrote in a memo to company employees that he decided to "pursue another opportunity," while a source close to the situation said his resignation was driven by family considerations.

An all-hands company meeting is scheduled for Monday, and the CEO transition becomes effective on Feb. 3. Haselden will remain on Away's board of directors.

What they're saying:

"Change is never easy and I know you’ve been through a lot of it, but as we’ve seen strong, promising sales over the last several months, I am leaving with conviction that Away is in a prime position to capitalize on the coming economic recovery. Right now, there is no one better suited to take you through this transition phase than Jen, who has been here since day one and built this brand from scratch."

— Haselden's memo

The big picture: New York-based Away has raised over $200 million from venture capitalists, including an infusion last summer.