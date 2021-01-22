Sign up for our daily briefing

Stuart Haselden steps down as CEO of luggage startup Away

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Away co-founder Jen Rubio, who will step in as interim CEO. Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Glamour

Stuart Haselden is stepping down as CEO of smart luggage-maker Away, Axios has learned. He'll be succeeded on an interim basis by company co-founder Jen Rubio, and an outside search firm has been retained to find a permanent successor.

Why it matters: Haselden, formerly with Lululemon, appeared to have established executive stability at Away, whose co-founder Steph Korey previously resigned as CEO before retaking the reins alongside Haselden and then resigning again.

  • The news comes as Away continues to deal with the pandemic's devastating impact on the travel and travel accessories sectors.

Haselden wrote in a memo to company employees that he decided to "pursue another opportunity," while a source close to the situation said his resignation was driven by family considerations.

  • An all-hands company meeting is scheduled for Monday, and the CEO transition becomes effective on Feb. 3. Haselden will remain on Away's board of directors.

What they're saying:

"Change is never easy and I know you’ve been through a lot of it, but as we’ve seen strong, promising sales over the last several months, I am leaving with conviction that Away is in a prime position to capitalize on the coming economic recovery. Right now, there is no one better suited to take you through this transition phase than Jen, who has been here since day one and built this brand from scratch."
— Haselden's memo

The big picture: New York-based Away has raised over $200 million from venture capitalists, including an infusion last summer.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New Energy Department roles look to animate Biden's campaign themes

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The burst of Biden administration staffing picks announced yesterday revealed that the Energy Department (DOE) has newly created roles that reflect what President Biden called campaign priorities.

Driving the news: One new position is "director of energy jobs," which is being filled by Jennifer Jean Kropke. She was previously the first director of workforce and environmental engagement with Local 11 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
2 hours ago - Sports

2021 Tokyo Olympics hang in the balance

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

10 months ago, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed. Now, less than six months ahead of their new start date, the dreaded word is being murmured: "canceled."

Driving the news: The Japanese government has privately concluded that the Games will have to be called off, The Times reports (subscription), citing an unnamed senior government source.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion RabouinCourtenay BrownJennifer A. Kingson
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's centrist words, liberal actions

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Biden talks like a soothing centrist. He promises to govern like a soothing centrist. But early moves show that he is keeping his promise to advance a liberal agenda.

Why it matters: Never before has a president done more by executive fiat in such a short period of time than Biden. And those specific actions, coupled with a push for a more progressive slate of regulators and advisers, look more like the Biden of the Democratic primary than the unity-and-restraint Biden of the general election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

