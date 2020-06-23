1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Luggage startup Away raises new funding

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Away, a luggage startup known for its "smart" suitcases, has raised between $30 million and $40 million in new funding, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This could help bridge Away to the other side of the pandemic, which cut into the company's product sales by more than 90%.

Details: The round was structured as a convertible note, at a lower "cap" than the $1.45 billion valuation that Away received when it last raised funding in early 2019.

  • Investors were existing shareholders, including Baillie Gifford and Wellington Management.

Rashaan Ayesh
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Voters head to the polls for key primaries in Kentucky and New York

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Primary elections initially delayed by the coronavirus are taking place on Tuesday in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York.

The big picture: Establishment-backed candidates have been pitted against progressive challengers in several of the Democratic congressional primaries being held Tuesday — including one race that could see the powerful chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee unseated after 16 terms in Congress.

Miriam Kramer
1 hour ago - Science

The looming threats posed by space junk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The threat posed by space junk is growing — and the window for mitigating it is closing. Experts say the U.S. hasn't done enough to combat the growing problem.

Why it matters: Companies like SpaceX are working to launch hundreds of small satellites to already crowded orbits. Even if just a small percentage of them fail, it could put other satellites in danger, costing companies and governments millions of dollars and making parts of space unusable.

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

Fauci says Trump has never told coronavirus task force to slow down testing

Anthony Fauci and three other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified to Congress Tuesday that President Trump has never told them to slow down coronavirus testing, and that the U.S. "will in fact be doing more testing" as infections continue to surge in a number of states.

Why it matters: White House officials have insisted that President Trump's claim at a rally on Saturday that he asked to slow down testing because it results in a higher confirmed case count was "tongue-in-cheek." Trump said on Tuesday, however, that the comments were not a joke, telling reporters: "I don't kid."

