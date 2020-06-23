Away, a luggage startup known for its "smart" suitcases, has raised between $30 million and $40 million in new funding, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This could help bridge Away to the other side of the pandemic, which cut into the company's product sales by more than 90%.

Details: The round was structured as a convertible note, at a lower "cap" than the $1.45 billion valuation that Away received when it last raised funding in early 2019.