2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Steph Korey steps down as Away's CEO (again)

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Away founder Steph Korey (left) and co-founder Jen Rubio. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Steph Korey, co-founder and the original CEO of smart luggage-maker Away, has turned the top job over to former Lululemon exec Stuart Haselden, who has been serving as co-CEO with Korey since January.

Why it matters: This caps a tumultuous year for Away, and not just because the pandemic has devastated hospitality and travel companies.

  • Korey originally stepped down as Away's CEO last December, after The Verge published a story that was critical of her leadership style, and former employees described a toxic work environment.
  • Just one month later she returned in a co-CEO role with Haselden, who had been recruited away from his COO role at Lululemon for a president role at Away. This was viewed as a trial run for becoming CEO.
  • In June the company raised new funding, below its previous $1.45 billion valuation. Shortly after, Haselden and Away co-founder Jenn Rubio told employees that Korey would relinquish her role by year-end

Korey, who has been publicly criticized media coverage of startups, will continue to serve on Away's board of directors.

The company also announced several other leadership changes, including the addition of one of Haselden's former Lululemon colleagues, Candan Erenguc, as chief supply chain officer and former Nike exec Catherine Dunleavy as CFO.

20 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trump, Senate Republicans at odds over stalled stimulus talks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The stimulus negotiations are beginning to remind me of running on a treadmill — lots of effort, no forward motion.

Why it matters: The economy and American workers need help. Democrats say so. President Trump says so. Fed chair Jay Powell says so, adding that there's a low risk of "overdoing it." At some point, such inaction will catch up to investors.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Harris pauses campaign travel after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will pause her travel through Sunday after her communications director tested positive for the coronavirus, the Biden campaign announced Thursday.

The state of play: The campaign said that the vice presidential nominee, who tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, was "not in close contact" with the aide, Liz Allen, under CDC guidelines. She will still pause her travel "out of an abundance of caution and in line with [the] campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution," the campaign said.

Mike Allen, author of AM
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Top CEOs admit racial divide, promise to work for "real change"

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In a striking new sign of the broader role corporations are shouldering in society, Business Roundtable — the CEOs of America's biggest companies — today announced a raft of initiatives "to advance racial equity and justice."

Why it matters: Big companies are bluntly admitting, and tackling, injustices they so long ignored and perpetuated.

