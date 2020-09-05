11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Peter Strzok alleges investigators found it "conceivable" Trump was controlled by Russia

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok alleges in his new memoir, "Compromised," that investigators believed it was "conceivable, if unlikely" that President Trump was controlled by Russia after being elected in 2016, per the Washington Post.

What he's saying: "Given what we knew or had cause to suspect about Trump’s compromising behavior in the weeks, months, and years leading up to the election, moreover, it also seemed conceivable, if unlikely, that Moscow had indeed pulled off the most stunning intelligence achievement in human history: secretly controlling the president of the United States — a Manchurian candidate elected," Strzok wrote.

  • “We certainly had evidence that this was the case: that Trump, while gleefully wreaking havoc on America’s political institutions and norms, was pulling his punches when it came to our historic adversary, Russia,” Strzok writes.
  • “Trump’s apparent lies — public, sustained, refutable, and damaging if exposed — are an intelligence officer’s dream,” Strzok adds. “For that very reason, they are also a counterintelligence officer’s nightmare.”

Why it matters: Strzok helped open the FBI’s probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign and possible coordination with the Kremlin.

The former FBI deputy assistant director was dismissed from his role in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and became a talking point for Trump after the Department of Justice discovered that Strzok had exchanged disparaging text messages about the president from his FBI phone.

  • In his book, Strzok draws from his 20 years as a counterintelligence investigator "to explain how the elevation by President Trump and his collaborators of Trump’s own personal interests over the interests of the country allowed Putin to succeed beyond Stalin’s wildest dreams."

The big picture: Strzok’s book isn't the only disclosure from former agency officials on investigations into Trump. Both former FBI director James Comey and former deputy director Andrew McCabe have pursued similar book projects.

What to watch: Strzok's memoir is set to be released on Sept. 8.

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 26,655,849 — Total deaths: 875,510 — Total recoveries: 17,760,972Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 6,202,483 — Total deaths: 187,777 — Total recoveries: 2,283,454 — Total tests: 81,293,103Map.
  3. Politics: Pence: White House, Congress reach deal to avoid government shutdown — "Mask up": Governors urge caution ahead of Labor Day weekend.
  4. Health: The pandemic is driving skyrocketing rates of depression — Pandemic is threatening a decade of progress in child mortality rates.
  5. Business: Record 52% of young adults in U.S. are living with parents — U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August — Hotel crisis hits new milestone.
  6. ✈️ Travel: Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic — Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown.
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
3 hours ago - Health

Pandemic is threatening a decade of progress in child mortality rates

Data: PATH estimates from disrupted maternal, newborn and child health services, drawing on modeling from Lancet Global Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Within a mere eight months, COVID-19 has damaged years of global progress in children's health and other areas by disrupting essential health services in many countries.

Why it matters: These disrupted services will result in a myriad of near- and long-term health problems. The global health organization PATH points to a projected increase in deaths in children under the age of 5 that could erase up to a decade of progress, according to preliminary findings shared first with Axios.

Margaret TalevShane Savitsky
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump wants to be "the wall"

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In 2016, Donald Trump pledged to "build the wall." In 2020, he's promising to be the wall.

The big picture: The president's rhetorical imagery is shifting from big, physical barriers against illegal immigration to a show of force against threats to the suburbs.

