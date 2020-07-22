In a new book 10 days before the inauguration, former FBI Director James Comey will take aim at politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump, who fired him.

"Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust," out Jan. 12, is a follow-up to Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestseller, "A Higher Loyalty." A press release from Comey’s publisher, Flatiron, says he'll also discuss his career prosecuting mobsters in New York. Comey famously compared Trump to a mob boss in his last book.

The state of play: Comey has kept a relatively low profile since his last book.

He has written occasional op-eds and hot tweets, but resisted numerous invitations to appear on TV.

occasional op-eds and hot tweets, but resisted numerous invitations to appear on TV. Comey envisions the new book as an effort to remind Americans about the core principles of the justice system and how to rebuild them under what he hopes will be a new administration.

the new book as an effort to remind Americans about the core principles of the justice system and how to rebuild them under what he hopes will be a new administration. The publisher calls it "a clarion call for a return to non-partisan law enforcement centered on American values."

Behind the scenes: Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn of Javelin represented Comey.