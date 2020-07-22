22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: James Comey to release new book in January

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

In a new book 10 days before the inauguration, former FBI Director James Comey will take aim at politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump, who fired him.

"Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust," out Jan. 12, is a follow-up to Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestseller, "A Higher Loyalty." A press release from Comey’s publisher, Flatiron, says he'll also discuss his career prosecuting mobsters in New York. Comey famously compared Trump to a mob boss in his last book.

The state of play: Comey has kept a relatively low profile since his last book.

  • He has written occasional op-eds and hot tweets, but resisted numerous invitations to appear on TV.
  • Comey envisions the new book as an effort to remind Americans about the core principles of the justice system and how to rebuild them under what he hopes will be a new administration.
  • The publisher calls it "a clarion call for a return to non-partisan law enforcement centered on American values."

Behind the scenes: Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn of Javelin represented Comey.

Kyle Daly
45 mins ago - Technology

The one big thing each tech CEO will tell Congress

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The big four tech CEOs testifying at Monday's antitrust hearing will each offer up a key point to defend their firms and deflect lawmakers' wrath.

Why it matters: No corporate leader wants to see their industry heavily regulated or their company broken up. Monday's hearing gives Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai a big platform to try to prevent that from happening.

Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The states at the center of the 2020 voting crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia are the battlefronts for voting rights advocates and election lawyers in a year one national expert says could make Bush v. Gore look like "a walk in the park."

The big picture: What these states share in common are three overlapping factors that could create a perfect storm for legal challenges: competitive elections, surging coronavirus numbers and little experience historically with voting by mail.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. orders China's Houston consulate to close

The Trump administration told China to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston "in order to protect American intellectual property and American’s private information," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus confirmed to Axios on Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: The move further escalates already heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, exacerbated by stalling trade talks and China's crackdown on Hong Kong and the subsequent U.S. response with sanctions. China's foreign ministry said in a statement it would "react with firm countermeasures" to the eviction.

