Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images
In a new book 10 days before the inauguration, former FBI Director James Comey will take aim at politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump, who fired him.
"Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust," out Jan. 12, is a follow-up to Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestseller, "A Higher Loyalty." A press release from Comey’s publisher, Flatiron, says he'll also discuss his career prosecuting mobsters in New York. Comey famously compared Trump to a mob boss in his last book.
The state of play: Comey has kept a relatively low profile since his last book.
- He has written occasional op-eds and hot tweets, but resisted numerous invitations to appear on TV.
- Comey envisions the new book as an effort to remind Americans about the core principles of the justice system and how to rebuild them under what he hopes will be a new administration.
- The publisher calls it "a clarion call for a return to non-partisan law enforcement centered on American values."
Behind the scenes: Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn of Javelin represented Comey.