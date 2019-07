The state of play: Iran has not commented on the UAE tanker's reported seizure. The vessel "entered Iranian waters and turned off its tracker" 2 days ago, according to AP.

The tanker was traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, which provides passage to about one-fifth of the world’s oil every day.

The United Kingdom seized an Iranian oil tanker at the start of July, "on suspicion it was breaking European sanctions by taking oil to Syria," per CNBC.

The U.K. said last week 3 Iranian boats tried to seize a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz before a British warship intervened.

The bottom line: Iran has "threatened to stop oil tankers passing through the strait ... if it cannot sell its own oil abroad," per AP.

