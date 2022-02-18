British and Irish forecasters issued a rare danger-to-life red alert as Storm Eunice bears down on Northwestern Europe — which is still reeling from earlier deadly storms that struck this week.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: There's a distinct threat from this developing bomb cyclone of a "sting jet," or small area of extremely intense wind that can form inside certain storms, hitting South West England with winds up to 100 mph Friday morning.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Driving the news: Violent storms have slammed parts of the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands this week, killing at least five people and causing widespread power outages and travel disruptions.

Threat level: Storm Eunice is expected to be the worst storm to hit the U.K in over three decades.

U.K. Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said in a statement the "impactful" storm would bring and "damaging gusts" to southern and central parts of the U.K.

"The red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris," Saunders said.

Details: The Met Office warns there will likely be widespread wind damage in some of the most populated areas of England on Friday — including London, which could see wind gusts of up to 70mph.