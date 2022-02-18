Sign up for our daily briefing
People view the waves created by high winds and spring tides hitting the sea wall at New Brighton promenade in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
British and Irish forecasters issued a rare danger-to-life red alert as Storm Eunice bears down on Northwestern Europe — which is still reeling from earlier deadly storms that struck this week.
Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: There's a distinct threat from this developing bomb cyclone of a "sting jet," or small area of extremely intense wind that can form inside certain storms, hitting South West England with winds up to 100 mph Friday morning.
Driving the news: Violent storms have slammed parts of the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands this week, killing at least five people and causing widespread power outages and travel disruptions.
Threat level: Storm Eunice is expected to be the worst storm to hit the U.K in over three decades.
- U.K. Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said in a statement the "impactful" storm would bring and "damaging gusts" to southern and central parts of the U.K.
- "The red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris," Saunders said.
Details: The Met Office warns there will likely be widespread wind damage in some of the most populated areas of England on Friday — including London, which could see wind gusts of up to 70mph.
- The biggest threat is to South West England and South Wales — which on Wednesday recorded winds exceeding 80mph from the earlier Storm Dudley that lashed northern England, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland.
- Republic of Ireland meteorologists issued red alerts for Cork and Kerry, where wind gusts of up to 80 mph and coastal flooding was expected to hit Friday morning.