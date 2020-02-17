1 hour ago - World

In photos: Deadly Storm Dennis lashes U.K., Ireland and western France

Rebecca Falconer

A family is rescued from a property in Nantgarw, Wales, on Sunday. The storm comes a week after the U.K. was battered by storm Ciara, which killed two people, per the BBC. Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Storm Dennis continued to pummel parts of England, Wales and Ireland over Sunday night with heavy rain after battering Northern Ireland and Scotland, per the official British weather agency the Met Office.

Why it matters: It's the second-strongest nontropical storm ever recorded in the North Atlantic Ocean, with its hurricane-force winds and heavy rains that caused widespread flooding across the U.K., the Washington Post notes. Police in Wales confirmed Sunday they found the body of a man who fell into a river as the storm lashed Ystradgynlais.

The River Severn burst its banks in Bewdley, west of Birmingham. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
A graveyard in Tenbury Wells, after the River Teme burst its banks in western England. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Dennis has also lashed Brittany in western France. Here's its impact in Saint-Guenole. Photo: Fred Tanneau/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland erect flood barricades in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Brazil heavy rain and floods kill dozens and displace 30,000

A flooded street from the overflowing of the Das Velhas River in Sabara, Brazil. Photo: Douglas Magno/AFP via Getty Images

Days of heavy rains, floods and landslides in southeast Brazil have killed at least 54 people and displaced 30,000 others, AP reports.

The big picture: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the military had been mobilized
to help as over 100 cities had declared a state of emergency, per CNN. While rains were dissipating Monday, they're expected to return later this week in some places, AP notes.

Orion Rummler

In photos: How countries struck by coronavirus celebrated Valentine's Day

A Hong Kong flower shop on Valentine's Day. There are 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hong Kong as of Feb. 14. Photo: Miguel Candela/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Across China and other countries with some of the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus, people celebrated Valentine's Day as they would any other year: buying flowers and other gifts, attending weddings and spending time with loved ones.

Where it stands: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,527 people and in mainland China infected nearly 66,497 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

Orion Rummler

In photos: Lunar New Year celebrated around the world

Dragon dancers celebrate in Manila, Philippines, on Jan. 25. Photo: Jes Aznar/Getty Images

Over 1.5 billion people globally are celebrating the Lunar New Year on Saturday and into the weekend, USA Today reports, as participants honor ancestors, exchange gifts of good fortune, and toast to abundance.

The backdrop: Amid the celebrations, major Chinese cities Beijing and quarantined Wuhan are banned from large gatherings and travel that are ubiquitous with the holiday, due to the growing coronavirus crisis.

