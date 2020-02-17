In photos: Deadly Storm Dennis lashes U.K., Ireland and western France

Storm Dennis continued to pummel parts of England, Wales and Ireland over Sunday night with heavy rain after battering Northern Ireland and Scotland, per the official British weather agency the Met Office.

Why it matters: It's the second-strongest nontropical storm ever recorded in the North Atlantic Ocean, with its hurricane-force winds and heavy rains that caused widespread flooding across the U.K., the Washington Post notes. Police in Wales confirmed Sunday they found the body of a man who fell into a river as the storm lashed Ystradgynlais.

The River Severn burst its banks in Bewdley, west of Birmingham. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

A graveyard in Tenbury Wells, after the River Teme burst its banks in western England. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Dennis has also lashed Brittany in western France. Here's its impact in Saint-Guenole. Photo: Fred Tanneau/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland erect flood barricades in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

