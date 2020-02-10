32 mins ago - Science

Storm Ciara causes floods and travel disruption in Northern Europe

Rebecca Falconer

A flooded street in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, in northern England on Sunday. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Storm Ciara has unleashed heavy rains, hurricane-force winds and floods on Northern Europe, causing widespread travel disruption, EuroNews reports.

Details: The major airports in Frankfurt, Germany, and Amsterdam, in the Netherlands — two of Europe's busiest — cancelled over 200 flights because of the storm, per CNN. Britain's weather agency, the Met Office, which named the storm, issued over 250 flood warnings, and several British rail firms warned people to expect delays and urged them not to travel, AP notes.

