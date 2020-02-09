British Airways rides storm winds in record-breaking transatlantic flight
A British Airways flight taking off from Heathrow Airport, Feb. 7. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images
British Airways on Sunday flew the fastest-ever New York to London subsonic flight, completing the 3,451-mile trip in 4 hours and 56 minutes as Storm Ciara barreled toward the U.K., according to Flightradar24, a flight-tracking service.
The big picture: The Boeing 747 aircraft arrived at Heathrow airport in Longford, England, almost two hours earlier than scheduled, and reached a top speed of 825 mph during the flight.
- Norwegian Air Shuttle set the previous record of 5 hours and 13 minutes in January 2018.
What they're saying: "We always prioritise safety over speed records, but our highly trained pilots made the most of the conditions to get customers back to London well ahead of time," a spokesperson for British Airways told CNN.
