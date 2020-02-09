51 mins ago - Economy & Business

British Airways rides storm winds in record-breaking transatlantic flight

Jacob Knutson

A British Airways flight taking off from Heathrow Airport, Feb. 7. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

British Airways on Sunday flew the fastest-ever New York to London subsonic flight, completing the 3,451-mile trip in 4 hours and 56 minutes as Storm Ciara barreled toward the U.K., according to Flightradar24, a flight-tracking service.

The big picture: The Boeing 747 aircraft arrived at Heathrow airport in Longford, England, almost two hours earlier than scheduled, and reached a top speed of 825 mph during the flight.

  • Norwegian Air Shuttle set the previous record of 5 hours and 13 minutes in January 2018.

What they're saying: "We always prioritise safety over speed records, but our highly trained pilots made the most of the conditions to get customers back to London well ahead of time," a spokesperson for British Airways told CNN.

Miriam Kramer

Boeing's troubled Starliner mission could have been much worse

Boeing's uncrewed Starliner back on Earth after flight. Photo: NASA

A December flight test of Boeing's Starliner may have ended in the loss of the uncrewed spacecraft if major software problems weren't caught during the mission, NASA said Friday.

Why it matters: Boeing is expected to start flying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Starliner this year, but the test flight issues could push back Boeing's first crewed flight.

Rebecca Falconer

British Airways suspends all flights to and from China over coronavirus

A British Airways Boeing 747 at Beijing's Capital Airport. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China in response to the coronavirus, the airline confirmed in a statement to news outlets Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: It's the first major international carrier to suspend flights to China. No direct flights to China are currently available on BA.com, the airline's website, for January through February. "We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority," the statement reads.

Rashaan Ayesh

Britain requests extradition of U.S. official's wife charged in deadly crash

Harry Dunn's family and their spokesman Radd Seiger. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

The British government has formally requested the extradition of Anne Sacoolas, whose husband was an intelligence officer at a British military base, from the U.S., AP writes.

The intrigue: The State Department calls the request "highly inappropriate," because she had diplomatic immunity at the time of the crash

