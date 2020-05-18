24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stock market has its best day since early April

The outside of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The stock market closed up more than 3% on Monday — the biggest rally in over a month — amid news that Moderna's phase one coronavirus vaccine trial showed a positive first step.

Why it matters: The stock market has rebounded in recent weeks in the face of the coronavirus crisis, which has pushed the U.S. economy into the worst downturn since the Great Depression. Long-time investors have warned about stocks' high valuations based on optimism about a vaccine or cure, as well as the economy's ability to fully rebound.

The big picture: Congress passed coronavirus relief to support workers and small businesses during the economic lockdown. Another stimulus package passed the House, but faces opposition in the Senate.

  • The Federal Reserve has also taken unprecedented steps to launch lending facilities to shore up the economy — and more support could be coming.
  • "There's really no limit to what we can do with these lending programs that we have," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told 60 Minutes last night, an interview that some traders said helped optimism on Wall Street.

By the numbers:

  • The S&P 500 rose 3.1%.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 911 points (or 3.8%).
  • The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.4%.

Go deeper

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows initial immune response

Moderna's headquarters in Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Healthy patients who received the first doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine appeared to have generated antibody responses to the virus, according to early phase one trial data released by the company Monday.

The big picture: This is an early snapshot of a small sample size within a trial that is focused on the vaccine's safety. This is a positive first step, but still a first step.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow7 hours ago - Health

Fed chair: "There's no limit" to coronavirus stimulus response

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Ahead of his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell previewed what Americans can expect in the coming months from policymakers: a whole lot more.

What it means: Powell has been adamant that the Fed has not run out of ammunition, even after adding more than $2.5 trillion to the central bank's balance sheet — more than half its pre-2020 total — in just the past two months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed chair warns U.S. economy may not "fully recover" until there's a vaccine

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said in an excerpt from CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday that the U.S. economy may not experience a full recovery until a coronavirus vaccine is available.

The big picture: Earlier Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar predicted the U.S. will be able to return to some degree of normalcy thanks to "traditional public health tools" and that "everything does not depend on a vaccine."

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 17, 2020 - Economy & Business