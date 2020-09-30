Steelers-Titans NFL game delayed after coronavirus outbreak

The NFL announced that Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been delayed after several Titans players and staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's the league's first game delay caused by a COVID-19 outbreak during the season, which is not taking place in a "bubble," like the NBA and MLS.

Details: The league said in a statement the delay allows for "additional time for further daily COVID -19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel." The game will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

The state of play: The Titans and Minnesota Vikings, who played against Tennessee on on Sunday, have both temporarily closed their facilities as a precaution. Players who are asymptomatic but test positive are allowed to return to play 10 days after their positive test or after recording two negative tests within five days.